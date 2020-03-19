e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Art and Culture / Drag queens move their shows online as coronavirus shuts down clubs

Drag queens move their shows online as coronavirus shuts down clubs

As bars and clubs shutter around the world, drag queens are performing online to make up for lost income and keep their fans in good spirits during the coronavirus epidemic.

art-and-culture Updated: Mar 19, 2020 10:55 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Drag queens move their shows online as coronavirus shuts down clubs. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) 
Drag queens move their shows online as coronavirus shuts down clubs. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) (Unsplash)
         

As bars and clubs shutter around the world, drag queens are performing online to make up for lost income and keep their fans in good spirits during the coronavirus epidemic.

From livestreaming shows from home to personalised Instagram raps for fans, some of the biggest names in drag, including RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Latrice Royale and Gia Gunn, are innovating to stay in touch with their millions of followers.

New York City and Los Angeles - home to the United States’ two largest LGBT+ communities - ordered restaurants, theatres and bars to close on Sunday to slow the spread of coronavirus, which has killed almost 100 people in the country.

“It’s really scary because I’m a small business as well as an ... entertainer,” said Royale, a plus-sized queen famed for her friendliness and loud laugh, who has suspended all live bookings until further notice.

Royale said she was considering hosting an online performance in drag at home with her musician husband to help pay her business costs of about $20,000 a month, including eight employees who promote her shows and merchandise.

About 30 drag queens and kings, including RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Alaska and Rock M. Sakura, will perform in a Digital Drag on the live streaming platform Twitch on Friday.

Knock ‘em Out

Another revenue stream for LGBT+ performers is Cameo, where fans pay for personalised video messages from more than 25,000 celebrities, said a spokesman for the website, which takes a 25% cut.

“I will get up in drag and knock ‘em out,” laughed Royale, who describes herself as “chunky yet funky” on the site, where she charges $125 for one message.

At least 11 RuPaul’s Drag Race stars have signed up to Cameo or reactivated their accounts, the website’s spokesman said, adding that drag queens made up four out of the top six celebrities booked for video messages on Saturday and Sunday.

Less famous drag queens are also looking online for income.

Rose, who usually performs at bars, birthday parties and corporate events in New York five to six nights a week, has received about 60 requests to post personalised raps to almost 20,000 followers on her Instagram Stories, at $10 to $15 each.

“I took it upon myself to find something creative to do,” she said. “I’m trying to set myself aside from the crowd and keep entertaining people.”

As well as distracting fans from the anxiety and boredom of coronavirus lockdowns, LGBT+ performers said they wanted to cheer people up.

“I don’t want the community to forget about life,” said Gunn, known for being a “shady queen” who created drama with other contestants on RuPaul’s show, while also opening up about how drag had helped her to come out as a transgender woman.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

top news
When will coronavirus infections peak? Analysis throws up varying predictions
When will coronavirus infections peak? Analysis throws up varying predictions
Coronavirus Live Updates: ICSE board postpones class 10, 12 exams
Coronavirus Live Updates: ICSE board postpones class 10, 12 exams
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP
Tejas Mark II to have ability to conduct Balakot-like operations
Tejas Mark II to have ability to conduct Balakot-like operations
Covid-19 not created in lab, has natural origins, say scientists
Covid-19 not created in lab, has natural origins, say scientists
In historic first, Ferrari to present its ‘pure blood’ SUV with speed genetics
In historic first, Ferrari to present its ‘pure blood’ SUV with speed genetics
Slack launches major redesign as millions of users work from home
Slack launches major redesign as millions of users work from home
‘Create your own identity, don’t be someone else’: Ex-AUS WK to Pant
‘Create your own identity, don’t be someone else’: Ex-AUS WK to Pant
trending topics
coronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news