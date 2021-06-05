Environment Day: Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza, Sidharth Malhotra, others pledge support

The global host for the World Environment Day 2021 to highlight the importance of ecosystem restoration is Pakistan but India and Bollywood celebrities are not far behind in channeling their massive fanbase to draw the attention towards the threat to the environment due to rising pollution levels and climate change. First observed in 1974, World Environment Day is now celebrated every year on June 05 at a global platform to spread awareness and inspire a positive change in the environment.

Taking to their respective social media handles this Saturday, the Tinsel Town celebrities were seen pledging support to nature in their own ways. From Shraddha Kapoor being “grateful for mother nature” to Kriti Sanon sharing pictures from the wild, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan becoming one with the flora and fauna and campaigns being run by Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza and Madhuri Dixit, Bollywood is pledging their support to protect the environment.

Sharing a video that featured pictures of Taimur’s camaraderie with varied elements of the Earth, Kareena Kapoor Khan asserted, “Protect ❤️ Heal ❤️ Love ❤️ #WorldEnvironmentDay (sic)” while Parineeti shared a video of her own outing near the Mediterranean Sea and gushed, “Blessed that I can lie barefoot in the grass, hearing the trees rustle, in the ocean breeze ...☀️🌳🌊 #WorldEnvironmentDay #MediterraneanSea (sic).”

Penning a strong motivational note, Shilpa encouraged, “All of us being indoors has helped the rest of the ecosystem regain some balance over the past year. But, even when we get back to the ‘old normal’, we have to remember to treat Mother Nature with respect (sic).” She added, “Let’s collectively learn to take the initiative without being told to do so. Even if you can’t personally plant trees, be involved in conversations that need voices to amplify the message. Educate yourself on how every individual can help with the #EcosystemRestoration, and spread awareness about it. This is an ongoing battle. They say small acts multiplied by millions of people will make a difference ❤️🌍 THE CLIMATE IS CHANGING, WHEN WILL WE?? (sic).”

Ace designer Masaba Gupta too shared videos from forest and her garden to draw fans attention towards the theme for 2021 which is ‘Ecosystem Restoration’. She shared, “The theme for #worldenvironmentday 2021 is ‘Ecosystem Restoration’ and it couldn’t be more apt. We’ve seen forests & coral reef being destroyed among other things & this is a great reminder for all of us to be a little more conscious.Our environment promotes our well-being,so it’s only fair that we give back. 💚🌼🌳 #worldenvironmentday2021 (sic).”

It is important to note that the World Health Organization (WHO) has joined UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, a mission to prevent, reverse the degradation of ecosystems and the diversity of life they sustain. WHO will work as a collaborating agency along with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) among other partners.

