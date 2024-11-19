Expressive to classic styles: Jewellery trends you need to know for 2025

Jewellery is not only for accessorising, but it’s the magic touch-up that elevates any look from dull to dazzling. Other than the functional purpose of visual interest, colour coordination and balance, jewellery has a personality of its own that complements the outfit and amplifies the style that’s being expressed. The countdown for 2025 has already started and the clock is ticking to revamp your style to stay on top of the fashion game. You stay updated about fashion trends, but what about jewellery trends? Experts shared with HT their 2025 jewellery trend forecast. Classic pieces like pearls will take the centre stage in 2025.(Shutterstock)

Expressive jewellery

From completely unique styles to classics with modern touches, 2025 will see a lot of expressive styles. (PC: Treasures by Tiara)

Jewellery is becoming a way for people to show their unique style. While classic and timeless designs are here to stay, they’re evolving with bolder elements and becoming personalised. And true style is all about expressing your true personality. Tiara Dhody, Founder of Treasures by Tiara revealed, “2025 is the year we redefine what ‘classic’ means in jewellery. While quality and timelessness remain essential, designs are evolving to be bold, expressive, and entirely unique. Jewellery is all about celebrating individuality and making a statement that’s impossible to ignore."

She mentioned:

Oversized cuffs and rings strike the perfect balance between luxury and everyday wearability.

Statement pieces like intricate chokers with rubies, striking necklaces, and embellished cufflinks are leading the charge.

Vibrant gemstones

Vibrant jewellery will be in trend.(PC: Treasures by Tiara)

It's not all monochrome in 2025 as colourful gemstones bring a burst of colour to classic designs. These stones give a statement edge to the classic. Tiara Dhody elaborated, “Vibrant gemstones such as sapphires and emeralds add a touch of colour and elegance.” This also nods to the personalization of jewelry, moving away from tradition while still staying true to classic designs

Classic is here to stay

Classics like hoops and layered necklaces will still be loved in 2025.(PC: Kumari Fine Jewellery)

Classic jewellery is set to be a prominent trend in 2025, but with a cool, modern edge that redefines timeless elegance. This type of design makes the jewellery not only timeless but also trendy. Yash Kataria, Co-founder of Kumari Fine Jewellery explained, “We’re seeing a resurgence of vintage-inspired designs blended with a contemporary touch, it’s all about balancing bold statements with subtle elegance."



He listed out:

Layered necklaces with meaningful motifs and chunky, statement rings are making a strong comeback, letting wearers showcase their individuality effortlessly.

The combination of different gold tones, especially 14k and 18k gold paired with materials like mother of pearl and enamel, is becoming a staple for creating versatile and unique pieces.

While dainty charm bracelets remain a classic, bold cuffs are taking centre stage for their modern edge.

In earrings, asymmetry is stealing the show—think mismatched pairs, sculptural studs, and dramatic hoops that make a statement. Ear piercings continue to thrive, with delicate yet impactful designs adding a personal touch.

So after a unanimous forecast pointing at classics, it's time to revamp your jewellery collection by adding the mandatory ever-green pieces. Now depending on your OOTD (outfit of the day) whether you go with dainty classic pieces or expressive, statement classics, you decide.