10 Best chikankari kurtis: Handcrafted elegance for every wardrobe; Top picks for you

Chikankari is a timeless craft rooted in Lucknow’s heritage featuring delicate thread embroidery on breathable fabrics like cotton and georgette. Perfect for warm weather, formal gatherings, or effortless everyday wear, chikankari kurtis bring poise and comfort in equal measure.
Now, enjoy these curated picks from brands like Dharm House, Ada, EthnicJunction, and more.
This beautifully embroidered cotton kurti features geometric and floral motifs, with contrast thread detail that shines against the base fabric. The relaxed short length is perfect for pairing with jeans or leggings. Ideal for office wear or casual outings.
10 Best chikankari kurtis: Handcrafted elegance for every wardrobe; Top picks: FAQs
What fabric should I look for with chikankari kurtis?
Cotton and georgette are ideal; cotton breathes well, while georgette adds flow and finesse to embroidery.
How to style a chikankari kurti for varied occasions?
Pair a lightweight cotton kurti with jeans for daily wear; choose georgette styles with palazzos or skirts for festive outings.
Do chikankari kurti designs suit all body types?
Absolutely! The A-line and short hemline styles shown flatter all body shapes.
Can these kurtis be hand washed?
Yes—gentle hand wash with mild detergent is recommended to preserve embroidery.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
