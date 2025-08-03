Search
Aug 03, 2025
10 Best chikankari kurtis: Handcrafted elegance for every wardrobe; Top picks for you

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 11:24 am IST

Chikankari kurtis like these combine artisanal beauty with all-day comfort. Shop the top 10 now to level up your ethnic wardrobe with timeless embroidery.

Chikankari is a timeless craft rooted in Lucknow’s heritage featuring delicate thread embroidery on breathable fabrics like cotton and georgette. Perfect for warm weather, formal gatherings, or effortless everyday wear, chikankari kurtis bring poise and comfort in equal measure.

10 Best chikankari kurtis: Handcrafted elegance for every wardrobe; Top picks
10 Best chikankari kurtis: Handcrafted elegance for every wardrobe; Top picks(AI Generated)

Now, enjoy these curated picks from brands like Dharm House, Ada, EthnicJunction, and more.

Top 10 chikankari kurtis for you:

1.

Dharm House Chikankari Embroidery Short Kurti for Women
This beautifully embroidered cotton kurti features geometric and floral motifs, with contrast thread detail that shines against the base fabric. The relaxed short length is perfect for pairing with jeans or leggings. Ideal for office wear or casual outings.

2.

WESTEVER Short Chikankari Kurti for Women
Crafted in lightweight cotton, this kurti highlights traditional chikankari with a modern neckline and gentle flared sleeves. It’s a great pick for brunches or day-to-day layering over dupattas.

3.

indiankala4u Lucknow Chikankari Hand Embroidered Georgette Short Kurti
Expertly made in georgette, this kurti blends soft fall and exquisite hand embroidery. The airy fabric and short length make it ideal for summer evenings or casual meetups.

4.

EthnicJunction Georgette Chikankari Embroidered Short Kurti
Perfect for office-to-dinner transitions, this georgette top features delicate chikankari embroidery with a neat neckline and breathable fit. It pairs well with straight trousers or long skirts.

5.

Seva Chikan Light Blue Cotton Lucknowi Kurti
This light-blue kurti exudes fresh charm, with soft cotton fabric and artisan embroidery that’s perfect for daily wear. Structured yet relaxed—ideal for work from home or casual day events.

6.

Ada Women’s Hand Embroidered Cotton Tunic | Kurti A210717
Featuring floral motifs and white-on-white embroidery, this kurti is handcrafted with subtle elegance. Its relaxed fit and breathable cotton fabric make it great for all-day wear.

7.

Dharm House Rayon Chikankari Embroidered Short Kurti
Soft rayon makes this embroidered kurti flow beautifully. The threadwork is delicate and the silhouette is modern, giving it an elegant and refined vibe for dinners or formal day events.

8.

Ada Hand Embroidered Lucknow Floral Cotton Blend Kurti
This kurti showcases vibrant floral embroidery on a breathable cotton blend. The relaxed A-line cut and light colour palette make it a beautiful pick for spring and festive occasions.

9.

Ada Women’s Cotton Tunic Kurti – Black Floral Chikankari
Contrasting embroidery on black fabric brings bold elegance to traditional chikankari. Crafted in cotton, the subtle embroidery pops remarkably—ideal for semi-formal events.

10.

LIBOZA Short Chikankari Kurti for Women
This kurti blends modern lines with traditional embroidery. Its short-length and straight fit give it easygoing versatility for both ethnic and Indo-western neutrality.

10 Best chikankari kurtis: Handcrafted elegance for every wardrobe; Top picks: FAQs

  • What fabric should I look for with chikankari kurtis?

    Cotton and georgette are ideal; cotton breathes well, while georgette adds flow and finesse to embroidery.

  • How to style a chikankari kurti for varied occasions?

    Pair a lightweight cotton kurti with jeans for daily wear; choose georgette styles with palazzos or skirts for festive outings.

  • Do chikankari kurti designs suit all body types?

    Absolutely! The A-line and short hemline styles shown flatter all body shapes.

  • Can these kurtis be hand washed?

    Yes—gentle hand wash with mild detergent is recommended to preserve embroidery.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / 10 Best chikankari kurtis: Handcrafted elegance for every wardrobe; Top picks for you
