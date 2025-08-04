10 Oversized shirts under 500: Top picks for men to look stylish and classy on a budget

Oversized shirts are no longer just a Gen Z streetwear trend, they’ve become a closet staple for comfort, style, and attitude. If you're pairing them with joggers for a laid-back airport look or layering them with denim and sneakers for brunch, oversized shirts give you room to breathe and express yourself. You don’t need to drop big bucks to pull off the look. 10 Oversized shirts under ₹ 500: Top picks for men to look stylish on a budget(Pexels)

We’ve found 10 stylish oversized shirts on Amazon that cost under ₹500; yes, you read that right! Scroll through to grab your new favourite pick without hurting your wallet.

Top 10 oversized shirts under ₹ 500:

Loading Suggestions...

Make a bold statement in stripes with this lightweight oversized shirt from Forever 21. The relaxed cut and vertical lines give it a sleek, slimming effect without compromising on comfort. If you're layering it over a white tee or buttoning it up for a casual day out, this piece is a versatile must-have, perfect for college or coffee dates.

Loading Suggestions...

This Highlander shirt offers a laid-back silhouette with sharp tailoring, giving it a clean yet cool vibe. The drop-shoulder cut, muted tones, and button-down design make it easy to wear with cargo pants, joggers, or distressed jeans. Ideal for street style lovers who like to keep it effortless and edgy.

Loading Suggestions...

Add some personality to your wardrobe with Veirdo’s abstract-printed oversized shirt. Made from a breathable poly-cotton blend, it delivers both comfort and flair. The camp collar and baggy fit scream retro vacation mode, throw on some sunnies and white sneakers, and you’re Instagram ready.

Loading Suggestions...

Designed for everyday cool, this solid shirt from Highlander is minimal yet trendy. The boxy structure ensures all-day comfort, while the neutral hues make it easy to mix and match with light or dark denim. An ideal pick for that work-to-party transition.

Loading Suggestions...

Solid, stylish, and easy to layer, this oversized shirt from Locomotive brings versatility to your closet. The smooth fabric and drop shoulders provide a relaxed aesthetic that works for both chill weekends and casual Friday fits.

Loading Suggestions...

Textured and breezy, this half-sleeve poly jacquard shirt gives you a slightly dressier look while staying casual. The oversized design adds comfort while the subtle texture adds interest. Great for dinners, dates, or low-key gatherings.

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for something that blends pattern with subtlety? This self-design shirt from Locomotive fits the bill. With half sleeves and a spread collar, it works perfectly as a solo piece or open over a plain tee. Wear it with joggers or straight-fit trousers for a smart-street look.

Loading Suggestions...

If you're into solid colours that pop, this Highlander shirt delivers. Its clean silhouette and breathable material make it an all-season staple. Layer it up or wear it solo, this shirt can do it all while keeping you under budget.

Loading Suggestions...

This shirt isn’t just fun to say, it’s fun to wear. Known for quirky yet wearable designs, Chimpaaanzee offers an oversized shirt that balances style and ease. Whether you’re running errands or meeting up with friends, this one is your trusty go-to.

Loading Suggestions...

Classic and comfortable, this oversized shirt gives you a sharp yet easygoing look. Half sleeves make it summer-friendly, while the solid tones ensure it fits seamlessly into your everyday wardrobe. Add a watch and white kicks for that clean finish.

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Get up to 60% off on branded handbags; Top picks

Amazon Great Freedom Festival starts on July 31: Enjoy up to 70% off on bicycles

10 Best chikankari kurtis: Handcrafted elegance for every wardrobe; Top picks

10 Oversized shirts under ₹500: Top picks for men to look stylish on a budget: FAQs Are these shirts truly ₹ 500 or less? Best deals often pop up during sales. Please check final checkout price before buying.

Can these be worn year-round? Ideal for spring/summer. In cooler months, layer them over tees or under jackets for added dimension.

Are these shirts machine-washable? Most options are machine-ready. Always check the care label for specific instructions.

Do they fit baggy or just loose? Expect a roomy cut with drop shoulders for relaxed streetwear styling—not slim or tailoring-fit.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.