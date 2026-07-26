5 Asics shoes under 5000 that truly deliver performance for everyday wear

Finding a good pair of ASICS shoes without crossing the ₹5,000 mark is easier than most people think. You do not need premium pricing to get dependable cushioning, a comfortable fit and reliable grip for daily use. From morning walks and office commutes to light gym sessions and long hours on your feet, the right pair can make every step feel easier. The key is picking a shoe that matches your routine instead of chasing the latest release. Here are five ASICS shoes that offer solid value and are worth adding to your shortlist.

5 things to consider before buying ASICS shoes

Match the shoe to your main activity, such as walking, gym sessions or everyday wear.

Pick the right fit with enough room around your toes for lasting comfort.

Look for cushioned midsoles if you spend long hours standing or walking.

Check the outsole for dependable grip on smooth indoor and outdoor surfaces.

Choose breathable mesh uppers to help keep your feet comfortable through the day.

5 ASICS shoes under ₹ 5,000 that truly deliver performance for everyday wear

Five ASICS shoes under ₹5,000 that offer dependable comfort, support and cushioning for daily walks, commutes and everyday fitness routines. (canva.com)

By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

The Gel Venture 11 pairs heel-based GEL cushioning with a soft foam midsole to reduce impact during long walks and everyday use. A breathable mesh upper helps air circulate around the foot, while the grippy rubber outsole provides steady footing across pavements, parks and light trails. The cushioned insole adds lasting comfort.

Why does this work for daily wear?

Impact-absorbing cushioning, breathable mesh and a durable outsole keep feet comfortable during commutes, long walks and hours of regular use.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The ASICS Patriot 14 uses a lightweight EVA foam midsole that cushions everyday impact without adding unnecessary weight. Its engineered mesh upper encourages airflow, helping feet stay comfortable through long hours of wear. The stitched rubber outsole improves durability in high-contact areas while the flexible forefoot supports a smooth, natural stride.

Why does this work for daily wear?

Lightweight foam cushioning, breathable mesh and a flexible outsole reduce fatigue, making long walks, commutes and daily errands feel more comfortable.

The Gel Contend 9 combines heel-based GEL cushioning with a resilient foam midsole to soften repeated impact during walks and light runs. Its jacquard mesh upper encourages steady airflow, while the flexible outsole moves naturally with your stride. A cushioned footbed and supportive overlays help improve comfort during extended wear.

Why does this work for daily wear?

Soft impact protection, breathable materials, and a flexible sole help reduce fatigue, keeping everyday walks and long hours more comfortable.

The ASICS Patriot 13 uses a lightweight EVA foam midsole to soften repetitive impact during walks, gym sessions and daily movement. Its layered mesh upper encourages airflow, helping feet stay cooler for longer. A durable rubber outsole improves grip on paved surfaces, while the supportive heel structure adds confidence with every step.

Why does this work for daily wear?

Lightweight cushioning, breathable mesh, and dependable rubber traction help reduce foot fatigue, making everyday movement feel easier and more comfortable.

Built for everyday comfort, the ASICS Patriot 13 combines a lightweight EVA foam midsole with a breathable mesh upper that helps reduce heat buildup during long hours on your feet. The moulded rubber outsole offers reliable grip and flexibility, while the supportive heel construction keeps each step feeling stable and well balanced.

Why does this work for daily wear?

Lightweight foam cushioning, airy mesh and a flexible rubber outsole help keep feet comfortable through commutes, walks and everyday movement.

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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.