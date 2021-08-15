75th Independence Day: Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in ultra-glamorous white saree

It is no secret that Bollywood celebrities like to dress up dramatically in India’s tri-colour for Independence Day celebrations and August 15, 2021 is no different as Tinsel Town star Jacqueline Fernandez rang in the 75th year of freedom from British rule in her ultra-glamorous style. Getting us excited for a summer destination wedding, Jacqueline cut a delicate and sexy silhouette in a sheer white saree to ring in India’s 75th Independence Day this Sunday with “peace, love and respect always from Sri Lanka”.

Taking to her social media handle, Jacqueline flooded the Internet with a slew of her pictures and videos from her recent photoshoot as she stunned in the white Indian wear. If you are looking for a pre-wedding soirée, let Jacqueline’s steamy ethnic look inspire you.

The pictures feature the diva donning a jaw-dropping sheer white saree which she teamed with a sleeveless blouse that came with intricate cutout details and designs to add to the oomph factor. Featuring a plunging neckline, the blouse sported hand-embroidered glass beads and crystals to ace a dainty sparkling summer soireé saree that looks perfect for a destination wedding.

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back, Jacqueline accessorised her look with a pair of brilliant white diamonds and emeralds studded earrings, bangle, finger ring and necklace from Goenka India. Wearing a dab of pink lipgloss that matched her eye shadow tint, Jacqueline amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes which were well defined with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sultry poses for the camera, Jacqueline captioned the video, “Happy Independence Day India!! And thank you for everything you have given me in my life! Peace love and respect always from Sri Lanka (sic).”

The white saree is credited to Indian fashion designers Isha and Namrata Rajpal’s Rose Room Couture that boasts of luxury, opulence, modern-day elegance, fantastical style and a powerful feminine energy. Jacqueline Fernandez was styled by fashion consultants and celebrity stylists Stacey Cardoz and Chandini Whabi.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter