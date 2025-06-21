8 Timeless picks from Sonata: It’s time to upgrade your watch collection; Watches for every wrist

There’s something about a Sonata watch, it doesn’t scream for attention but still gets it. With a legacy rooted in trust and timeless design, Sonata watches balance style, simplicity, and everyday wearability like few others. 8 Timeless picks from Sonata: It’s time to upgrade your watch collection(Pexels)

If you're heading to work, attending a wedding, or meeting someone special, there’s a Sonata watch here with your name on it. From classic champagne dials to sleek two-toned stainless steel, here’s our shortlist of 8 Sonata timepieces to level up your wrist game.

Loading Suggestions...

Top 8 Sonata watches to up your wrist game:

Loading Suggestions...

Simple, sharp, and fuss-free; this white dial with a matte black case and rubberised strap is perfect for casual outings and daily wear. It’s sport-inspired, with just the right edge.

Pair it with: Graphic tees, joggers, or activewear sets for an effortlessly sporty vibe.

Loading Suggestions...

Old-school charm meets everyday elegance. The crisp white dial pops against a golden metal strap that never goes out of style. It’s a classic with enduring appeal.

Pair it with: Formals or ethnic outfits, especially for family functions or festivals.

Loading Suggestions...

A champagne dial and gold-toned strap make this watch an instant dress-up essential. With Roman numerals and a polished finish, it oozes refined masculinity.

Pair it with: Ivory sherwanis, bandhgalas, or festive kurta sets.

Loading Suggestions...

A tan leather strap paired with a clean white dial; this one’s your everyday boardroom-to-bar pick. Lightweight and sleek, it’s designed for men who like subtle sophistication.

Pair it with: Slim-fit shirts, chinos, and brown loafers for a smart-casual win.

Loading Suggestions...

Elegant, feminine, and versatile. The mother-of-pearl dial adds a luxe glow while the two-tone strap means it matches gold and silver jewellery effortlessly.

Pair it with: Office formals, ethnic sarees, or pastel co-ords.

Loading Suggestions...

A straightforward stunner. This silver-toned watch with a white dial and minimalist design is perfect for men who like things clean, crisp, and classic.

Pair it with: Monochrome outfits, grey suits, or even a white kurta.

Loading Suggestions...

Multifunctional and made to charm; the pink dial softens the steel edge while giving you day-date-time in one go. It’s a soft power move on your wrist.

Pair it with: Power suits, brunch dresses, or layered Indo-western looks.

Loading Suggestions...

Modern minimalism in a rich green tone. This piece is sleek, sharp, and works for every occasion. Bonus? The date window keeps things practical.

Pair it with: Black shirts, denim jackets, or semi-formal looks that pop with colour.

Sonata watches are proof that you don’t need to shout to be stylish. Whether you lean traditional or modern, there's a Sonata that fits right into your lifestyle; on time, every time.

Similar stories for you:

10 Armani Exchange watches with amazing discounts picked for you; It's time to flex!

10 Shortlisted Guess watches: Stylish arm candy to add to your collection now!

Sports watches built to outlast the day: Top 8 power wrist pieces for men

8 Timeless picks from Sonata: It’s time to upgrade your collection: FAQs Are Sonata watches water-resistant? Yes, most Sonata watches offer basic water resistance, but always check individual specifications.

Are these watches suitable for gifting? Definitely. Sonata’s classic styles make them great for birthdays, anniversaries, or festive gifting.

Do these watches come with a warranty? Yes, Sonata watches typically come with a manufacturer warranty (usually 12-24 months).

Can these watches be worn daily? Absolutely! They’re made for everyday wear with comfort and durability in mind.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.