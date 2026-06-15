A beginner's guide to buying couture: Here’s everything you need to know before your first purchase

Buying your first piece of couture is always special. It is rarely just about clothing; it is often tied to a milestone, a memory, or a moment of self-expression. But beyond the excitement, a first couture purchase should also be a thoughtful one, something that reflects both personal style and lasting value. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Anu Mehta, co-founder and curator at Nuvrah, shared tips that you should consider when buying your first couture.

Everything you need to know before your first couture purchase.(Unsplash)

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Choose longevity over trends

“One of the first things I share with those entering the world of couture is that not all couture holds value equally,” said Anu Mehta. Longevity and resale can vary significantly depending on the silhouette and the design house. She advises beginning with a timeless silhouette from a house whose craftsmanship and relevance have endured, rather than choosing something purely trend-driven. The strongest first couture purchase is often the one that still feels relevant years later.

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The strongest first couture purchase is often the one that still feels relevant years later. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} Treat fittings as non-negotiable {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Treat fittings as non-negotiable {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Anu highlighted that fittings are one of the most important parts of the couture journey. Couture is sized to the body, not to a label, and much of its value lies in the fitting process itself. When fittings are rushed or overlooked, buyers often miss the very thing that makes couture special — precision, comfort, and personalisation. Understand the craft before the surface {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anu highlighted that fittings are one of the most important parts of the couture journey. Couture is sized to the body, not to a label, and much of its value lies in the fitting process itself. When fittings are rushed or overlooked, buyers often miss the very thing that makes couture special — precision, comfort, and personalisation. Understand the craft before the surface {{/usCountry}}

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“Before falling in love with embellishment or surface detail, I encourage people to ask questions,” said Anu Mehta. How was the piece constructed? What handwork is involved? How many hours went into creating it? Craft literacy protects you and helps distinguish true couture value from visual excess.

Buy with intention, not impulse

Anu said, “What I find most interesting today is that younger luxury consumers are becoming far more intentional. They are choosing one meaningful piece over several lesser ones.” According to her, you should ask yourself: whether the piece earns its place in a wardrobe that already works, not whether it works for just one occasion.

A beautiful garment that feels uncomfortable rarely becomes a piece you return to. (Unsplash)

Comfort is part of luxury

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First-time couture enthusiasts often focus entirely on how a piece photographs or appears at an event, but comfort matters just as much. Couture should feel empowering, not restrictive. You should be able to move, sit, and wear it with confidence. A beautiful garment that feels uncomfortable rarely becomes a piece you return to. Comfort and wearability are part of luxury, not separate from it.

Think beyond one occasion

“I encourage people to think about rewear value from the very beginning. Some of the strongest couture investments are pieces that can be styled differently over time — through layering, separates, or changing accessories,” said Anu. The conversation is shifting from ‘Where will I wear this once?’ to ‘How can this evolve with me?’ Couture today is increasingly moving toward versatility and repeat styling.

Let personal style lead

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Trends will always exist, but your first couture piece should feel like an extension of your own identity rather than a response to what is momentarily popular. “I often advise people to choose what feels authentic to their wardrobe and personality, because that is usually what remains timeless. Buy for self-expression, not social pressure,” said Anu.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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