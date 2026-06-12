Using a GoPro, DJI or Insta360? These action camera accessories can help you shoot more, worry less

An action camera is only as useful as the accessories that support it. While cameras from brands such as GoPro, Insta360, and DJI offer strong video capabilities out of the box, the right mount, filter, tripod, or battery can make a noticeable difference in how you shoot and manage footage. Whether you record travel videos, cycling rides, outdoor activities, or vlogs, investing in practical accessories can help improve stability, convenience, and workflow. Action camera accessories can improve stability, protection, battery life, and shooting flexibility across environments. (Pexels) Here are some action camera accessories worth considering.

A flat-surface mount is one of the most useful accessories for action camera users. The Action Pro K056 is designed for mounting cameras on helmets, vehicle panels, surfboards, and other smooth surfaces. Made from ABS plastic, the mount supports devices weighing up to 500 grams. The package includes straight joints, a quick-release buckle, a curved adhesive base, a 3M adhesive pad, and thumb screws. Its universal mounting design works with cameras from GoPro, DJI, Insta360, SJCAM, and other brands. For users looking to capture fixed-angle footage, this mount offers a simple and dependable solution.

2. Housemate 40-in-1 Mounts & Straps Accessory Kit Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Buying accessories separately can become expensive. A bundled kit like the Housemate 40-in-1 package offers multiple mounting options in a single purchase. The kit includes a head strap, floating hand grip, handlebar mount, wrist strap mount, selfie stick, adhesive pads, buckle mounts, screws, and several surface mounts. Compatible with GoPro Hero cameras, SJCAM models, and Xiaomi Yi cameras, it provides flexibility for different shooting situations. Users who are new to action cameras may find this type of kit useful for experimenting with different camera angles.

Cyclists and motorcyclists often need a secure mounting option that can withstand road vibrations. The Adofys Aluminium Handlebar Grip Camera Mount is built for that purpose. Constructed from aluminium alloy, it features a clamp-based mounting system and dual ball-head joints that allow 360-degree adjustments. Standard 1/4-inch and 3/8-inch threads support action cameras and smartphones. The metal construction helps provide a stable platform for recording rides and road trips.

A flexible tripod can help creators shoot in locations where traditional tripods cannot be used. The Adofys TE-TRP-001 features bendable legs that can wrap around poles, branches, railings, and other surfaces. The tripod supports up to 2,999 grams and weighs 459 grams. It includes a rotating ball head for angle adjustments and a smartphone holder for multi-device use. This makes it suitable for vlogging, travel content, and outdoor filming, where setup conditions can change frequently.

Lighting conditions can affect video quality, especially when shooting outdoors. The Adofys CPL/ND Filter Kit is designed for DJI Osmo Action cameras and helps manage excessive light. The kit combines neutral density and circular polarising filters that reduce glare and help control exposure. The coated optical glass also offers resistance against dust, scratches, and water. For users who prefer manual shooting settings, these filters can help maintain more consistent results in bright environments.

Protecting camera gear during travel is just as important as capturing footage. The Elephantboat Waterproof Hard Shell Carry Case is designed specifically for the DJI Osmo Action equipment. Its EVA hard-shell construction helps protect the camera and accessories from impacts, while custom foam compartments keep items organised. The case can accommodate the camera, batteries, charging accessories, and mounts. A waterproof zipper adds an extra layer of protection during travel and outdoor use.

Battery life remains one of the biggest challenges for action camera users. The GoPro ACDBD-011-AS battery is designed for the GoPro Max 360 camera and provides a capacity of 1,600mAh. Using an official battery can help maintain compatibility and performance standards recommended by the manufacturer. Carrying a spare battery is particularly useful during extended recording sessions, travel shoots, or situations where charging opportunities are limited. 5 Things to Consider Before Buying Action Camera Accessories 1. Compatibility with Your Camera Before purchasing any accessory, check whether it supports your action camera model. While many mounts and tripods work across brands, some accessories, such as batteries, charging docks, and filters, are designed for specific devices. 2. Build Quality and Durability Action cameras are often used outdoors, so accessories should be able to handle regular wear and tear. Look for materials such as aluminium alloy, reinforced plastic, or hard-shell protective cases for better longevity. 3. Type of Content You Shoot Choose accessories based on your shooting needs. Cyclists may benefit from handlebar mounts, travellers may need a carry case and spare batteries, while vloggers can get more value from flexible tripods and selfie sticks. 4. Ease of Installation Accessories should be easy to mount, remove, and adjust. Quick-release systems and adjustable mounting mechanisms can save time when switching between shooting locations. 5. Value for Money Instead of buying individual accessories, consider bundled kits that include multiple mounts, straps, and adapters. These often provide more flexibility at a lower overall cost.