Ace your period skin: Ways to prevent acne breakouts before your periods

Acne breakouts before your period are super common, thanks to the interplay of your hormones at the end of your menstrual cycle. Acne is a common skin condition that can cause significant distress and affect self-esteem. It is characterized by the appearance of pimples, blackheads, and whiteheads on the face, neck, chest, and back. For many people, acne can be particularly problematic during their menstrual cycle. Hormonal fluctuations that occur during the menstrual cycle can cause an increase in oil production and inflammation, leading to breakouts. This can be frustrating and disheartening, especially if you have put in a lot of effort to maintain clear skin. (Also read: Period acne: Causes and tips to prevent it )

Dr. Shannon Curtis, Naturopathic Doctor and Holistic Acne Specialist suggested some important tips to prevent acne breakouts before your periods in her recent Instagram post.

1. Limit alcohol the week before your menses

Alcohol taxes your liver, which is responsible for metabolizing hormones like estrogen. If your liver function is sluggish, that extra alcohol will overburden your liver, contribute to imbalanced estrogen levels, and could lead to acne breakouts.

2. Support your liver

Your liver may need a little extra love before periods to keep your hormones balanced and skin clear. Eat more foods that help support liver function (like beets, artichokes, lemons, and cruciferous veggies) and consider drinking herbal tea to help your skin.

3. Keep your blood sugar balanced

You're likely to crave more carbs and sugar during or before your periods, and that makes sense given what's going on hormonally! But eating too many sweets throw off your blood sugar and leads to acne. Focus on complex carbohydrates (like squash, sweet potatoes, quinoa, and beets). Avoid sugary beverages and processed foods with added sugar, and make sure to balance out carbohydrate-rich foods with healthy fats and proteins.

4. Optimized progesterone levels with food

If your progesterone levels are low, androgens may have a free pass and will create more sebum, which can lead to acne. Eat foods rich in zinc, magnesium, vitamin C, vitamin B6, and vitamin B12 to support progesterone production.

5. Physical movement

Low-intensity physical activity lowers stress, progesterone levels and impacts your body's ability to metabolize other hormones and detoxify environmental toxins that can contribute to acne. Embrace gentle forms of stress relief during this time, like breathwork, yoga, walking out in nature, or getting a massage.

6. Sleep and hydration

Make sure you get enough sleep as lack of sleep can lead to increased stress and hormone imbalances which can lead to acne. Aim to get 7-8 hours of sleep per night. Stay hydrated as drinking enough water can help flush out toxins and keep your skin healthy.

