IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Addressing the post-pandemic sartorial needs
Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski’s FW 21 outing reconciles savoir-faire with functionality   (Photo: Instagram/Hermès )
Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski’s FW 21 outing reconciles savoir-faire with functionality   (Photo: Instagram/Hermès )
fashion

Addressing the post-pandemic sartorial needs

What’s the role of a digital fashion showcase? Is it merely to put the clothing and accessories on the map? How can fashion help us connect with different cities and cultures in these challenging times? Hermès  AW 21 women’s collection provided lucid answers to all these questions in its live performance that played itself out in three powerful acts
READ FULL STORY
By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:11 AM IST

What’s the role of a digital fashion showcase? Is it merely to put the clothing and accessories on the map? How can fashion help us connect with different cities and cultures in these challenging times? Hermès  AW 21 women’s collection provided lucid answers to all these questions in its live performance that played itself out in three powerful acts. At the core of this trinity is a socially distanced Paris fashion show at the Garde républicaine, broadcast live on various media. The “prologue” takes place not in Paris but in New York, at the Armory Show, where choreographer Madeline Hollander starts things off with a free interpretation of the movements gleaned from Nadège Vanhée-Cybulski’s collection. At the close of the Paris show, it’s over to Shanghai, where dancers under the direction of choreographer Gu Jiani conclude the triptych, injecting renewed vim and vigour into the collection.

Nadège Vanhée-Cybulski’s collection stands out thanks to skilled leather tailoring and equestrian touches (Photo: Instagram/Hermes)
Nadège Vanhée-Cybulski’s collection stands out thanks to skilled leather tailoring and equestrian touches (Photo: Instagram/Hermes)

Powerful dance movements choreographed to the mood-elevating and uplifting rhythmic beats breathed life into the showcase as this first-of-its-kind (this season) presentation exuded a whiff of hope, optimism and positivity. We could all use it after the trying year we’ve had. 

Equestrian touches steeped in the house’s heritage, skillful leather tailoring and a bold usage of luscious hues made it easily one of the most memorable Hermès collections till date. Fall shades of tan, brown, burgundy, rust and mahogany were artistically layered to create edited ensembles with a strong mix and match appeal. From the standout checkered pattern to a suit which was cut parka-style thus redefining the rules of tailoring - there were many refined details to take in. 

Equestrian touches steeped in the house’s heritage, skillful leather tailoring and a bold usage of luscious hues made it easily one of the most memorable Hermès collections till date. (Photo: Instagram/Hermes)
Equestrian touches steeped in the house’s heritage, skillful leather tailoring and a bold usage of luscious hues made it easily one of the most memorable Hermès collections till date. (Photo: Instagram/Hermes)

It’s hard not to fall for the padded anorak and the cycling pants - both evoking instant desirability. Combine the value of comfort with the house’s decades-old craftsmanship and you’ve got a winner here. Moreover, an overwhelming emotion of warmth and protectionism - permeated in each look and it was easy to picture these pieces on the feminine, fierce forces of today playing key roles as the world struggles to move out of the pandemic rut. 

The highpoints were definitely the cashmere blankets, long jackets, coats and ponchos with integrated scarves. Tone on tone layering which facilitated freedom and movement addressed the post Covid reality - crafting pieces, which work beautifully at home and also for a night on the tiles. A delightful reconciliation between comfort and chic, style and savoir-faire. All in all, a delicious blend of ease and sophistication which has been epitomised by Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski work at the hallowed luxury house.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski’s FW 21 outing reconciles savoir-faire with functionality   (Photo: Instagram/Hermès )
Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski’s FW 21 outing reconciles savoir-faire with functionality   (Photo: Instagram/Hermès )
fashion

Addressing the post-pandemic sartorial needs

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:11 AM IST
What’s the role of a digital fashion showcase? Is it merely to put the clothing and accessories on the map? How can fashion help us connect with different cities and cultures in these challenging times? Hermès  AW 21 women’s collection provided lucid answers to all these questions in its live performance that played itself out in three powerful acts
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bollywood divas have lately been snapped wearing a lot of athleisure looks during their casual day outs. However, Disha Patani and Kiara Advani have taken things up a notch by wearing fun monotone comfy outfits and giving it a summery twist.(Varinder Chawla)
Bollywood divas have lately been snapped wearing a lot of athleisure looks during their casual day outs. However, Disha Patani and Kiara Advani have taken things up a notch by wearing fun monotone comfy outfits and giving it a summery twist.(Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Disha Patani and Kiara Advani make a strong case for bright-coloured athleisure

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • Athleisure has made its way into our wardrobes and it is here to stay. Celebrities also love a good lounge wear set which they can wear at home and also run last minute errands in. However, Disha Patani and Kiara Advani are giving athleisure a summer twist with bright and bold colours and we love it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mouni Roy in bright red suit(Instagram/ imouniroy)
Mouni Roy in bright red suit(Instagram/ imouniroy)
fashion

Mouni Roy looks like a beautiful bride in 34k embroidered kurta and pants

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:40 PM IST
  • Mouni Roy recently shared images from a new photo shoot wearing a gorgeous bright red kurta, ijaar pants and bandhani dupatta. She looked like a dreamy dulhan in the images. All the brides-to-be take note.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chrissy Teigen dances to Bollywood song(Instagram/chrissyteigen and YouTube)
Chrissy Teigen dances to Bollywood song(Instagram/chrissyteigen and YouTube)
fashion

Chrissy Teigen dances to Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra's Jaaneman Aah in NY

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • Model and celebrity chef Chrissy Teigen made her desi fans extremely happy as she danced to the Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra starrer Bollywood song Jaaneman Aah from the film Dishoom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nora Fatehi slays in dresses(Instagram/norafatehi)
Nora Fatehi slays in dresses(Instagram/norafatehi)
fashion

From minis to evening gowns: Nora Fatehi's dress collection is like no one else

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:19 AM IST
  • Nora Fatehi has a collection of dresses that ranges from minis to everything you can think of. The fashionista, who is often snapped in a beautiful attire, loves a good dress and we always end up taking inspiration from her sartorial picks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dolce &amp; Gabbana has filed a defamation suit(Reuters)
Dolce & Gabbana has filed a defamation suit(Reuters)
fashion

Dolce&Gabbana filed a defamation suit in Italian court seeking USD 600 million

AP, Milan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:35 AM IST
  • The high-end fashion house Dolce&Gabbana had filed a defamation suit against an Instagram account in the Italian court in 2019 and are seeking USD 600 million in damages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Pexels)
Representational Image(Pexels)
fashion

Coronavirus pandemic: Can the death of skinny jeans save retail?

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:58 PM IST
Shoppers are embracing looser styles of denim. This overdue fashion shift could be a bright spot for an industry reeling from the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut(Varinder Chawla)
Kangana Ranaut(Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Kangana Ranaut perfects Indian wear for Mumbai summers in pink-white cotton suit

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:39 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut looked radiant in a pink anarkali kurta with full, churidar sleeves, a white churidar and a self printed white dupatta. The Queen actor's look is perfect for the blazing heat of Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A selection of black outfits followed before Versace presented trouser suits, tops, dresses, skirts, jackets and handbags adorned in the Greca motif, in shades of brown, red and blue.(Reuters)
A selection of black outfits followed before Versace presented trouser suits, tops, dresses, skirts, jackets and handbags adorned in the Greca motif, in shades of brown, red and blue.(Reuters)
fashion

Graphic prints at Versace in off-calendar fashion presentation

Reuters, Milan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Italian fashion house Versace splashed graphic prints all over its designs for its fall line on Friday, unveiling the collection on its own time days after Milan Fashion Week wrapped.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor turns 24 (Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
Janhvi Kapoor turns 24 (Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
fashion

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: 11 times she was the queen of ethnic fashion, pics

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:20 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor turned 24 today and in order to celebrate the day, we are taking a trip down memory lane and checking out the times she looked marvellous in ethnic attires.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cardi B and the doll designed by her(Instagram)
Cardi B and the doll designed by her(Instagram)
fashion

Cardi B faces backlash over doll likened after her, deactivates Twitter

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has deactivated her Twitter account after facing intense backlash following the launch of her new doll.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Superstar Allu Arjun is celebrating his 10 year anniversary with wife Sneha Reddy. The dapper looking actor is known for his outfits and that is why we thought of taking a look at some of his most stunning moments.(Instagram/ alluarjunonline)
Superstar Allu Arjun is celebrating his 10 year anniversary with wife Sneha Reddy. The dapper looking actor is known for his outfits and that is why we thought of taking a look at some of his most stunning moments.(Instagram/ alluarjunonline)
fashion

Style king Allu Arjun looks dapper in every outfit, proof in pics

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:44 PM IST
  • Allu Arjun is celebrating his 10 year wedding anniversary with wife Sneha Reddy. The fashion icon can carry every style with the utmost comfort and these pictures are proof.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rap is emerging as a trend on campus with students wishing for colleges to have their own rap societies as part of the extra curricular activities in Delhi University.
Rap is emerging as a trend on campus with students wishing for colleges to have their own rap societies as part of the extra curricular activities in Delhi University.
fashion

Delhi University's emerging rap culture grips campus

By Aprajita Sharad
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Delhi University students are enjoying creating rap music amid the pandemic and wish for the university to have a rap society soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gigi Hadid(Instagram)
Gigi Hadid(Instagram)
fashion

Gigi Hadid marks return to runway post baby Khai with red hair, blue lids

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:31 PM IST
Supermodel and Victoria's Secret angel Gigi Hadid and musician partner Zayn Malik welcomed daughter Khai around six months ago and now the 25-year-old model made her first major public appearance on the Versace runway. See pics and videos....
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sohail Khan's son Nirvan wears Salman's jacket(Varinder Chawla and Instagram/beingsalmankhan)
Sohail Khan's son Nirvan wears Salman's jacket(Varinder Chawla and Instagram/beingsalmankhan)
fashion

Did Sohail Khan's son Nirvan wear Salman's jacket to Ibrahim's birthday bash?

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:28 AM IST
  • Sohail Khan's son, Nirvan Khan attended Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday bash wearing Salman Khan's denim jacket. The piece or art jacket is worth 1.2 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP