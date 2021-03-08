Addressing the post-pandemic sartorial needs
What’s the role of a digital fashion showcase? Is it merely to put the clothing and accessories on the map? How can fashion help us connect with different cities and cultures in these challenging times? Hermès AW 21 women’s collection provided lucid answers to all these questions in its live performance that played itself out in three powerful acts. At the core of this trinity is a socially distanced Paris fashion show at the Garde républicaine, broadcast live on various media. The “prologue” takes place not in Paris but in New York, at the Armory Show, where choreographer Madeline Hollander starts things off with a free interpretation of the movements gleaned from Nadège Vanhée-Cybulski’s collection. At the close of the Paris show, it’s over to Shanghai, where dancers under the direction of choreographer Gu Jiani conclude the triptych, injecting renewed vim and vigour into the collection.
Powerful dance movements choreographed to the mood-elevating and uplifting rhythmic beats breathed life into the showcase as this first-of-its-kind (this season) presentation exuded a whiff of hope, optimism and positivity. We could all use it after the trying year we’ve had.
Equestrian touches steeped in the house’s heritage, skillful leather tailoring and a bold usage of luscious hues made it easily one of the most memorable Hermès collections till date. Fall shades of tan, brown, burgundy, rust and mahogany were artistically layered to create edited ensembles with a strong mix and match appeal. From the standout checkered pattern to a suit which was cut parka-style thus redefining the rules of tailoring - there were many refined details to take in.
It’s hard not to fall for the padded anorak and the cycling pants - both evoking instant desirability. Combine the value of comfort with the house’s decades-old craftsmanship and you’ve got a winner here. Moreover, an overwhelming emotion of warmth and protectionism - permeated in each look and it was easy to picture these pieces on the feminine, fierce forces of today playing key roles as the world struggles to move out of the pandemic rut.
The highpoints were definitely the cashmere blankets, long jackets, coats and ponchos with integrated scarves. Tone on tone layering which facilitated freedom and movement addressed the post Covid reality - crafting pieces, which work beautifully at home and also for a night on the tiles. A delightful reconciliation between comfort and chic, style and savoir-faire. All in all, a delicious blend of ease and sophistication which has been epitomised by Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski work at the hallowed luxury house.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Addressing the post-pandemic sartorial needs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Patani and Kiara Advani make a strong case for bright-coloured athleisure
- Athleisure has made its way into our wardrobes and it is here to stay. Celebrities also love a good lounge wear set which they can wear at home and also run last minute errands in. However, Disha Patani and Kiara Advani are giving athleisure a summer twist with bright and bold colours and we love it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mouni Roy looks like a beautiful bride in ₹34k embroidered kurta and pants
- Mouni Roy recently shared images from a new photo shoot wearing a gorgeous bright red kurta, ijaar pants and bandhani dupatta. She looked like a dreamy dulhan in the images. All the brides-to-be take note.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chrissy Teigen dances to Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra's Jaaneman Aah in NY
- Model and celebrity chef Chrissy Teigen made her desi fans extremely happy as she danced to the Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra starrer Bollywood song Jaaneman Aah from the film Dishoom.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From minis to evening gowns: Nora Fatehi's dress collection is like no one else
- Nora Fatehi has a collection of dresses that ranges from minis to everything you can think of. The fashionista, who is often snapped in a beautiful attire, loves a good dress and we always end up taking inspiration from her sartorial picks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dolce&Gabbana filed a defamation suit in Italian court seeking USD 600 million
- The high-end fashion house Dolce&Gabbana had filed a defamation suit against an Instagram account in the Italian court in 2019 and are seeking USD 600 million in damages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus pandemic: Can the death of skinny jeans save retail?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut perfects Indian wear for Mumbai summers in pink-white cotton suit
- Kangana Ranaut looked radiant in a pink anarkali kurta with full, churidar sleeves, a white churidar and a self printed white dupatta. The Queen actor's look is perfect for the blazing heat of Mumbai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Graphic prints at Versace in off-calendar fashion presentation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: 11 times she was the queen of ethnic fashion, pics
- Janhvi Kapoor turned 24 today and in order to celebrate the day, we are taking a trip down memory lane and checking out the times she looked marvellous in ethnic attires.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cardi B faces backlash over doll likened after her, deactivates Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Style king Allu Arjun looks dapper in every outfit, proof in pics
- Allu Arjun is celebrating his 10 year wedding anniversary with wife Sneha Reddy. The fashion icon can carry every style with the utmost comfort and these pictures are proof.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi University's emerging rap culture grips campus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gigi Hadid marks return to runway post baby Khai with red hair, blue lids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did Sohail Khan's son Nirvan wear Salman's jacket to Ibrahim's birthday bash?
- Sohail Khan's son, Nirvan Khan attended Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday bash wearing Salman Khan's denim jacket. The piece or art jacket is worth ₹1.2 lakh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox