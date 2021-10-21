Aditi Rao Hydari cuts a perfect blend of ethnic and elegance in yellow

Aditi Rao Hydari’s fashion diaries are a treat for sore eyes. The actor, who recently saw the release of her film Maha Samudram, has been sharing a slew of pictures from the film’s promotions on her Instagram profile. With each picture, the actor manages to make her admire more.

Aditi’s sense of sartorial fashion always manages to make her Instagram family drool, and Thursday was no different. On Thursday, Aditi painted Instagram a shade of bright yellow with a picture of herself and since then, fashion police have been on immediate alert.

Aditi adorned a bright yellow outfit and posed on a couch as she cut a perfect picture of herself in the ethnic attire. Aditi has been on a spree of sharing her pictures in ethnic ensembles and we have been taking notes for our next festival.

In the picture, Aditi wore a yellow salwar as she posed for the cameras. The full-sleeved salwar came in a V-shaped neckline as it hugged her body perfectly and showed off the curves. What stole the show was the silk dupatta with floral prints in multicolour as Aditi draped it around one shoulder and let it glide down. Take a look at Aditi’s picture adorning yellow:

The ethnic ensemble is attributed to the designer house Drzya by the fashion designer Ridhiiee Suuri. The designer house is mostly known for their intricately detailed work on women ethnic collections.

Accessorising her look for the fashion photoshoot, Aditi Rao Hydari added statement earrings to complement her attire. She left her shoulder-length tresses open around her shoulders as she looked down to pose for the picture.

Aditi opted for a minimal makeup look. In nude eyeshadow, drawn eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured face and a shade of nude lipstick, she added a small red bindi and blended elegance and poise into a perfect picture.

