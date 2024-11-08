Aditi Rao Hydari looks like a floral dream in Dahlia-inspired mini wrap dress worth 10,300

Aditi Rao Hydari is here to give you some fresh fashion inspiration! The 38-year-old actor is a true fashionista who masters every look to perfection, be it a traditional saree or a bold pantsuit. Aditi ensures she has all eyes on her whenever she steps out, making fashion lovers and critics alike take notes. Her recent appearance is no exception as she wowed in a chic floral mini dress, serving up just the right dose of colour and charm for the season. Scroll down to take notes. (Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari adds a Bibbojaan touch to ethnic fashion in ethereal floral printed sharara set. It costs ₹1.15 lakh ) Aditi Rao Hydari turned heads in a dahlia-print wrap dress.(Instagram)

Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in mini warp dress

On Friday, Aditi was spotted in Mumbai, and her photos and videos quickly went viral on social media, earning tons of likes and comments from her fans. The actor can be seen looking all radiant and stylish in a vibrant dress resembling dahlia flowers, exuding sheer elegance. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

For her look, Aditi chose a wrap dress crafted from rich chanderi fabric. It features a collared neckline, full sleeves, a buttoned bodice, padded shoulders, a sarong-inspired wrap skirt, and an asymmetric mini hemline. The dress showcases a peach base adorned with wine-coloured dahlia flower prints, radiating charm and sophistication. With this perfect blend of style and elegance, her look is a trendy inspiration for the season.

What is price of Aditi's dress?

If you loved Aditi's outfit and are wonedring how much it costs then don't worry we have got the details for you. Her outfit is from the shelves of the brand Bennch and incorporating it in your wardrobe will costs you ₹10,300.

Aditi dress is from the brand Dahilia and costs ₹10,300(www.elahe.in)

She accessorized her look with a pair of Zara strappy block-heel sandals, golden hoop earrings, and a sleek bracelet adorning her wrist. For her makeup, she went for a subtle yet stunning look with nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and left loose in a side partition, she perfectly finished off her look.