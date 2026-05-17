Aditi Rao Hydari serves regal glamour at Cannes in a breathtaking green gown and statement silhouette

Cannes 2026 is being dominated by Indian celebrities. From Alia Bhatt and Urvashi Rautela to Huma Qureshi and now Aditi Rao Hydari, Indian stars are captivating global audiences with their striking Cannes appearances. Aditi Rao Hydari attended ‘El Ser Querido,’ screening at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival in a stunning green gown that set social media ablaze. Here’s a breakdown of her look.

Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes Film Festival 2026.(bollywoodwomencloset/Instagram)

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Aditi Rao Hydari Cannes look

Aditi’s overall silhouette feels very Grecian-meets-couture goddess, with soft draping balanced by sharp structure. The asymmetrical neckline adds drama and elegance to the dress, exposing one shoulder while creating a soft draped effect across the bust. The rose-like gathered detailing at the chest area gives the gown a couture feel. The torso features gathered pleats that cinch the waist and create a flattering hourglass shape. There’s a subtle waist cut-out on one side, adding a modern, sensual edge without overpowering the look. The thigh-high slit elongates the legs and gives movement to the otherwise flowy silhouette. One of the standout features is the dramatic draped cape attached to the shoulder, adding red carpet grandeur.

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{{^usCountry}} Aditi has kept accessories intentionally minimal diamond necklace that kept the look elegant rather than over-styled. She opted for a soft-centred parted waves hairstyle with subtle volume. The hair choice softens the sharpness of the structured bodice and keeps the look romantic. Her beauty look appears to lean forward, soft-glam with warm undertones. The glowy skin with luminous base, defined brows, warm bronzed eyes, soft peachy-nude lips, and gentle contour and blush for sculpted cheeks, made the look glam enough without clashing with the vivid gown colour. Who is Aditi Rao Hydari? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aditi has kept accessories intentionally minimal diamond necklace that kept the look elegant rather than over-styled. She opted for a soft-centred parted waves hairstyle with subtle volume. The hair choice softens the sharpness of the structured bodice and keeps the look romantic. Her beauty look appears to lean forward, soft-glam with warm undertones. The glowy skin with luminous base, defined brows, warm bronzed eyes, soft peachy-nude lips, and gentle contour and blush for sculpted cheeks, made the look glam enough without clashing with the vivid gown colour. Who is Aditi Rao Hydari? {{/usCountry}}

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Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the highly acclaimed Indian actresses, singers, and classical dancers, known for her phenomenal performances across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. She made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Prajapathi in 2006 and gained recognition for her roles in Delhi-6 and Yeh Saali Zindagi. She also won the Screen Award for Best Supporting Actress for the latter.

Aditi’s work includes Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018), Sufiyum Sujatayum (2020), Maha Samudram (2021), and appearances in Hindi anthologies and web series such as Ajeeb Daastaans (2021), Jubilee (2023), and Heeramandi (2024). Hydari married her long-time beau, actor Siddharth, in 2024 at Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple, Wanaparthy. The duo met on the sets of the movie Maha Samudram (2021) and began dating each other.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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