Aditi Rao Hydari serves regal glamour at Cannes in a breathtaking green gown and statement silhouette
Aditi Rao Hydari served a high-fashion red carpet look at Cannes 2026 with a green draped couture gown that took the internet by storm. Let’s decode her look.
Cannes 2026 is being dominated by Indian celebrities. From Alia Bhatt and Urvashi Rautela to Huma Qureshi and now Aditi Rao Hydari, Indian stars are captivating global audiences with their striking Cannes appearances. Aditi Rao Hydari attended ‘El Ser Querido,’ screening at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival in a stunning green gown that set social media ablaze. Here’s a breakdown of her look.
Also read | Huma Qureshi touches down in Cannes in a sculpted denim dress that blends edgy glamour with old-Hollywood waves
Aditi Rao Hydari Cannes look
Aditi’s overall silhouette feels very Grecian-meets-couture goddess, with soft draping balanced by sharp structure. The asymmetrical neckline adds drama and elegance to the dress, exposing one shoulder while creating a soft draped effect across the bust. The rose-like gathered detailing at the chest area gives the gown a couture feel. The torso features gathered pleats that cinch the waist and create a flattering hourglass shape. There’s a subtle waist cut-out on one side, adding a modern, sensual edge without overpowering the look. The thigh-high slit elongates the legs and gives movement to the otherwise flowy silhouette. One of the standout features is the dramatic draped cape attached to the shoulder, adding red carpet grandeur.
Hair and makeup{{/usCountry}}
Hair and makeup{{/usCountry}}
Aditi has kept accessories intentionally minimal diamond necklace that kept the look elegant rather than over-styled. She opted for a soft-centred parted waves hairstyle with subtle volume. The hair choice softens the sharpness of the structured bodice and keeps the look romantic. Her beauty look appears to lean forward, soft-glam with warm undertones. The glowy skin with luminous base, defined brows, warm bronzed eyes, soft peachy-nude lips, and gentle contour and blush for sculpted cheeks, made the look glam enough without clashing with the vivid gown colour.
Who is Aditi Rao Hydari?{{/usCountry}}
Aditi has kept accessories intentionally minimal diamond necklace that kept the look elegant rather than over-styled. She opted for a soft-centred parted waves hairstyle with subtle volume. The hair choice softens the sharpness of the structured bodice and keeps the look romantic. Her beauty look appears to lean forward, soft-glam with warm undertones. The glowy skin with luminous base, defined brows, warm bronzed eyes, soft peachy-nude lips, and gentle contour and blush for sculpted cheeks, made the look glam enough without clashing with the vivid gown colour.
Who is Aditi Rao Hydari?{{/usCountry}}
Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the highly acclaimed Indian actresses, singers, and classical dancers, known for her phenomenal performances across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. She made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Prajapathi in 2006 and gained recognition for her roles in Delhi-6 and Yeh Saali Zindagi. She also won the Screen Award for Best Supporting Actress for the latter.
Aditi’s work includes Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018), Sufiyum Sujatayum (2020), Maha Samudram (2021), and appearances in Hindi anthologies and web series such as Ajeeb Daastaans (2021), Jubilee (2023), and Heeramandi (2024). Hydari married her long-time beau, actor Siddharth, in 2024 at Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple, Wanaparthy. The duo met on the sets of the movie Maha Samudram (2021) and began dating each other.
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