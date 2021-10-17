Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Aditi Rao Hydari, in a 52K kurta-gharara set, is slaying ethnic fashion goals
fashion

Aditi Rao Hydari, in a 52K kurta-gharara set, is slaying ethnic fashion goals

Aditi, for the weekend, played muse to the designer house Raw Mango and chose a stunning ensemble from their wardrobe. The orange kurta is imprinted with peacock butas in gold. Aditi looked absolutely stunning in the long-sleeved kurta with mandarin collars.
Aditi Rao, in a 52K kurta-gharara set, is slaying ethnic fashion goals(Instagram/@aditiraohydari)
Updated on Oct 17, 2021 03:54 PM IST
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram profile is replete with cues on ethnic fashion. The actor is busy with the promotional activities of her recently-released film Maha Samudram, and the attires adorned by her are making their way on social media – of course we are drooling.

We are also taking major ethnic fashion cues from her looks. On Sunday, Aditi shared another snippet of her promotional look and it is turning Instagram into shades of orange. Aditi, for the weekend, played muse to the designer house Raw Mango and chose a stunning ensemble from their wardrobe.

Raw Mango is best known for their offbeat designs of ethnic fashion and for reviving the lost fabrics back into the wardrobes of the common man. The orange kurta is imprinted with peacock butas in gold. Aditi looked absolutely stunning in the long-sleeved kurta with mandarin collars.

ALSO READ: Aditi Rao Hydari's killer look in pink sharara is fashion goals this Navratri

The kurta is teamed with a gharara set of the same print. Styled by fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi, Aditi accessorised her ethnic look with jewellery from the house of Neeta Boochra Jewellery. She teamed her look with classic golden jhumkas that complemented her attire. Take a look at her picture here:

RELATED STORIES

Assisted by hair and makeup artist Charlotte Wang, Aditi left her long straight tresses open in wavy curls around her shoulders. In minimal makeup, she put fashion police on immediate alert. In an orange shade of eyeshadow, contoured face, drawn eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes and a dab of light maroon lipstick, Aditi was ready to make fashion traffic stop and stare. The dress adorned by Aditi in the picture is priced at 52,600 in the designer house’s official website.

The dress adorned by Aditi in the picture is priced at ₹52,600 in the designer house’s official website. (https://www.shop.rawmango.com/)

With the picture, Aditi reminded the movie buffs about her recently-released film Maha Samudram. The Telugu romantic-action drama, written and directed by Ajay Bhupathi, stars Aditi, Sharwanand and Siddharth in the main roles. The film, which released on October 14, also stars Anu Emmanuel, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh and Saranya Ponvannan in pivotal roles.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aditi rao hydari aditi rao hydari fashion aditi rao hydari pics maha samudram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gabriella Demetriades welcomes autumn in a 27K mini dress

8

7 quirky fun jobs from around the world

Tisca Chopra, in a green ensemble, is ‘making the most of’ her Sunday

Sunny Leone, in t-shirt and joggers, looks right out of the wild
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP