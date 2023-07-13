Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday twin in viral pics from Lisbon, her summer dress is a must-have look

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur broke the internet after photos of the rumoured couple cuddling and clicking pictures with fans in Lisbon, Portugal, went viral on social media. The two stars' fan pages and paparazzi accounts shared clicks of Ananya and Aditya watching the sunset as he hugged her from behind, the couple enjoying the scenic views in Lisbon, and more. The couple chose to twin in casual-chic ensembles for the occasion. Check out their summer holiday looks.

Love in Lisbon: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday

Netizens shared Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's pictures on Instagram, announcing that the couple confirmed their relationship with the outing. The posts show Ananya dressed in a strappy dark blue maxi dress with minimal accessories and Aditya complimenting her in a dark blue T-shirt and black shorts. Scroll through to see the pictures and read our download on the couple's casual-chic outfit for the outing.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's holiday look decoded

Ananya Panday's floor-length dress for an outing with Aditya Roy Kapur features noodle straps, a plunging neckline and back, a ruched design on the bust with a fitted silhouette, cinched waistline, a flowy skirt, and a maxi-length hem. She styled the ensemble with a dainty charms-adorned necklace, matching bracelet, strappy white sandals, a blue mini tote bag from Goyard, a messy low bun, and a no-makeup look.

Aditya Roy Kapur's comfy outfit checked all boxes of street-style fashion. He wore a crewneck T-shirt featuring half-length sleeves and a relaxed fitting. Black baggy shorts, white ribbed socks, and chunky lace-up sneakers rounded off his holiday look. Back-swept hairdo and trimmed beard gave the finishing touch.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's films

Ananya has several projects lined up in the future, including Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller, Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana, and Amazon Prime Video's Call Me Bae.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in The Night Manager Part II. He has Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino in the pipeline.