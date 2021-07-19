African model Nanga Awasum's New York style gets Gigi Hadid to play paparazzi

Supermodel and Victoria Secret's Angel Gigi Hadid is one of the most highly paid models in the world, and the 25-year-old who recently gave birth to daughter Khai along with beau Zayn Malik has been getting back on the scene. Often times Gigi is spotted walking around the streets of New York city pushing Khai's stroller, sometimes with Zayn and others with sister Bella Hadid, and you have to bet that the paparazzi has a field day and they can't stop clicking her images. Gigi may be used to being in front of the camera, but it was the aesthetic of a model walking down a street in New York that made Gigi get behind the camera and play paparazzi herself. Gigi posted the image of the model walking in a pair of skin tight light denims which she paired with a beige shirt that was tied like a crop top just under the bust. Gigi shared the image that showed the model walking away, and captioned, “Shoutout to my NYC inspiration of the day: this queen…,” adding, “….was too… to get a pic of the front, but she was major”.

Thanks to the power of the internet and Gigi's over 68 million followers on Instagram, the message soon reach the subject of the image, and 23-year-old Nanga Awasum came forward to claim her identity. She shared Gigi's story as well as her own image wearing the outfit and shared, “It’s the way GiGi Hadid would have changed my entire life if I was only facing the right way.” Sharing the same post on Instagram, Nanga noted how neither Gigi nor her outfit knew the impact they had had.





Luckily enough, Gigi promptly retweeted it and wrote, “You were facing the right way exactly where you were headed. Sunshine! Sending biiiiig love Nanga! (sic)”

You were facing the right way exactly where you were headed. Sunshine! Sending biiiiig love Nanga ! https://t.co/Eh75E0eL0p — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) July 15, 2021





While Nanga's staggering beauty managed to stop Gigi in her tracks, it wasn't always the case for the West African model, who in an interview to E! News had shared, “I’ve been told I was ugly, I’ve been turned down by so many agencies, I’ve been turned down by so many jobs and just to have someone like her see me and tell me that I was pretty and tell me I was major, it changed the trajectory of my month. After this, anything can happen.”

