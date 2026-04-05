AI imagines 17 'Bollywood actresses as Disney princesses': Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone
AI-generated video presents ‘Bollywood actresses as Disney princesses’, showcasing their stunning transformations – watch Kareena Kapoor as Snow White and more.
To give you a glimpse of how your favourite Bollywood leading ladies could inhabit iconic fairytale worlds, AI artist Ai TOT's Instagram video presents an AI-generated lookbook, titled 'Bollywood actress as Disney princess'. Also read | AI reimagines Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to Nora Fatehi in retro 70s fashion; fans pick their favourite
From Kareena Kapoor as Snow White and Anushka Sharma as Cinderella to Kangana Ranaut as Merida, Ananya Panday as Tinker Bell and Katrina Kaif channeling Aurora from Sleeping Beauty, here is a detailed breakdown of each stunning AI-generated look:
Kareena Kapoor as Snow White
The video opens with Kareena Kapoor embodying the 'fairest of them all'. She wears a dress the classic high-collared blue velvet bodice with signature red and blue puffed sleeves. Her look is completed with a bright yellow skirt and a delicate red headband, set against a whimsical forest backdrop featuring the seven dwarfs.
Urvashi Rautela as Rapunzel
Urvashi glows in a lavender-and-purple laced dress, synonymous with the long-haired princess. Her hair is rendered as cascading golden waves that catch the sunlight, perfectly capturing Rapunzel’s dreamy aesthetic in a sun-drenched meadow.
Sonam Kapoor as Pocahontas
Sonam portrays a regal, earthbound Pocahontas. She wears a tan, fringed suede dress adorned with traditional blue beadwork. The look is accessorised with a bold turquoise necklace and armbands, featuring her companion, Meeko the raccoon, perched on her shoulder.
Janhvi Kapoor as Raya
Captured in a rugged, mountainous terrain, Janhvi Kapoor steps into the role of the warrior princess from Raya and the Last Dragon. She wears a practical yet stylish red wrap and high-collared vest. In one shot, she wields a dragon-shaped sword, while in another, she stands beside a vibrant blue Sisu.
Radhika Apte as Tiana
Radhika exudes elegance as princess Tiana. She is seen in two distinct looks: a grand, light-green ballgown with a lily-pad motif and a sparkling tiara, and a more delicate swamp-side dress while holding the famous frog prince.
Kangana Ranaut as Merida
Kangana perfectly channels the fiery spirit of Brave’s Merida. With a voluminous mane of wild red curls, she is dressed in a deep emerald green and gold velvet gown. The AI depicts her skillfully wielding a bow and arrow, standing alongside a massive grizzly bear.
Kalki Koechlin as Alice
Kalki brings a quirky charm to Alice from Alice in Wonderland. She wears the iconic blue pinafore dress with white ruffled trimmings. Her look is set in a surreal, oversized garden filled with glowing mushrooms and giant flowers.
Ananya Panday as Tinker Bell
Ananya Panday is transformed into the spunky pixie. She sports a chic blonde pixie cut and a shimmering green leaf-textured dress. Her translucent, iridescent wings and the soft 'pixie dust' glow around her highlight her magical transformation.
Bharti Singh as Princess Fiona
Bharti appears as the beloved ogress-turned-princess. She wears Fiona’s signature green velvet gown with gold embroidery and a square neckline. The AI even includes the small, tufted green ears and her distinct red hair, set against the backdrop of Far Far Away.
Katrina Kaif as Aurora (Sleeping Beauty)
Katrina embodies the grace of Briar Rose. She is seen in a breathtaking off-the-shoulder gown in shades of aurora blue and rose pink. The video also shows her in the iconic "sleeping" pose, wearing a delicate white lace gown while awaiting true love’s kiss.
Rani Mukerji as Mirabel Madrigal
Rani brings the heart of Encanto to life. She wears Mirabel’s signature round glasses and a white blouse heavily embroidered with colorful floral patterns. Her warm smile and the vibrant village setting capture the "Family Madrigal" spirit.
Alia Bhatt as Mulan
Alia Bhatt takes on a fierce persona as the legendary warrior. She is seen in traditional Chinese armour, holding a gleaming sword, her expression intense with determination. Later, she appears in a red hanfu with the small dragon Mushu resting on her shoulder amidst cherry blossoms.
Deepika Padukone as Jasmine
Deepika is a vision in turquoise as the Princess of Agrabah. She wears a gold-trimmed crop top and harem pants, accessorised with a heavy gold necklace and a jewelled headband. The AI places her in a lush palace garden alongside a friendly, blue Genie.
Priyanka Chopra as Moana
Priyanka captures the adventurous spirit of the 'wayfinder'. She wears a traditional tapa cloth wrap, a red patterned bodice, and a shell necklace. The setting moves from a wooden voyaging canoe to a dramatic shot of her standing before a volcanic island.
Nargis Fakhri as Ariel
Nargis dives deep as the Little Mermaid. She is rendered with vibrant, flowing red hair and a shimmering green tail. One look features her swimming through coral reefs with Flounder, while another shows her on the shore in a sea-shell iridescent bodice.
Anushka Sharma as Cinderella
Anushka Sharma is seen in the video in a magical transformation. She wears a voluminous, sparkling ice-blue ballgown with puffed sleeves. The AI highlights the 'glass slipper' glowing in her hands, completing the classic rags-to-riches fairy tale.
Tamannaah Bhatia as Elsa
Tamannaah chills the screen as the Snow Queen. Dressed in a sheer, crystalline blue gown with a long cape, she is seen conjuring frost and snowflakes. Her platinum blonde braid and the icy palace in the background perfectly suit her 'Frozen' aesthetic.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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