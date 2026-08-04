Aishwarya Rai's unseen Cannes 2026 look in a custom white gown is embroidered with more than 7,000 pearls | Pics

Unseen pictures of Aishwarya Rai from this year's Cannes Film Festival have left fans ecstatic. On August 3, designer Tony Ward shared pictures of the actor from Cannes 2026, dressed in one of his custom couture looks.

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The Instagram page of the designer shared the pictures and wrote, “@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb, the Queen of Cannes, in a custom Tony Ward Couture creation for her latest appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.”

Here's a breakdown of her look:

The queen of Cannes

Over 600 hours of craftsmanship, more than 7,000 pearls, and nearly 40 meters of silk taffeta come together to create Aishwarya's dreamy white gown, according to the designer. It is a custom creation where intricate handwork meets sculptural volume. It may just be her most elaborate red-carpet ensemble of the year. The pictures show her posing against the picturesque backdrop of the French Riviera.

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The styling

Styled by Tarang Agarwal, Mohit Rai, and Chintan Shah, the Tony Ward couture gown features a strapless silhouette with an asymmetrical neckline, a corseted bodice, a pearl-embroidered skirt that hugs her curves like a second skin, a floor-grazing hem, and a tulle-embroidered skirt.

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Aishwarya wore the Tony Ward gown with a voluminous, white taffeta cape-styled jacket featuring elegantly arranged pleated sleeves, oversized ruffles, an open front, and a flowing train at the back.

The accessories and glam

Aishwarya paired the sculptural gown with diamond jewels, including statement rings and earrings. Embellished heels gave the ensemble a finishing touch. Lastly, she topped off the look with soft waves parted to the side, and for the glam, she chose shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, a beaming highlighter, a glossy mauve lip shade, and feathered brows.

Aishwarya Rai's 2026 Cannes run

Styled by Mohit Rai, Aishwarya Rai's 2026 Cannes looks are among her best red-carpet appearances. It included some of the most stunning creations, including an electric-blue Amit Aggawal gown, a blush Sophie Couture look, a white Cheney Chan tuxedo, and a beige-embellished Fjolla Nila gown with a feather cape. Each look takes a different route into Cannes dressing, from handwork and colour, tailoring and texture to crystalline embroidery and floral embellishments.

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In an interview with Vogue, Mohit Rai talked about styling Aishwarya and said, “There’s a lot that goes into conceptualising a Cannes look. We’re working with an extraordinary person at a platform that is a pinnacle of cinema, of fashion.”