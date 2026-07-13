Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's reception look is every modern bride's dream; her stunning Gaurav Gupta lehenga costs 6.5 lakh

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor made a breathtaking bride at her wedding reception, embracing head-to-toe glamour in a dazzling couture ensemble. Ditching a traditional bridal look, she opted for a light gold mermaid lehenga adorned with shimmering crystal embellishments and paired it with an equally dramatic cape. If you're a bride-to-be looking for contemporary reception inspiration, her latest look is one to bookmark. (Also read: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor ties the knot with Sharan Sharma: What the bride wore on her special day )

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shines in a crystal-embellished couture lehenga

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor stuns in Gaurav Gupta's ₹6.5L couture for her wedding reception. (Instagram)

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For her reception, Akansha slipped into a light gold mermaid lehenga that shimmered beautifully with every step. Inspired by "crystals caught in mid-melt," the couture creation featured intricate baroque-inspired crystal and bugle bead embroidery, lending the outfit a fluid, molten effect.

The figure-hugging silhouette flared gracefully towards the hem, creating a striking mermaid shape that added drama and elegance to the bridal look.

She paired the skirt with a structured heart-shaped corset blouse, intricately embellished with matching crystals and beadwork. The sculpted bodice beautifully accentuated her frame while adding a contemporary edge to the ensemble.

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{{^usCountry}} Replacing the traditional dupatta, Akansha completed the look with an intricately embellished floor-length cape, featuring delicate fringe detailing that cascaded effortlessly from her shoulders. How much her bridal outfit cost {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Replacing the traditional dupatta, Akansha completed the look with an intricately embellished floor-length cape, featuring delicate fringe detailing that cascaded effortlessly from her shoulders. How much her bridal outfit cost {{/usCountry}}

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If you loved Akansha's glamorous reception look and are wondering how much it costs, we've got you covered. Her dazzling light gold crystal-embellished ensemble is from the shelves of celebrated designer Gaurav Gupta. The couture creation comes with a whopping price tag of ₹6,50,000, making it a true statement piece for brides who want to embrace high-fashion glamour on their big day.

Keeping the styling elegant, Akansha accessorised with a statement diamond choker, matching earrings, a bracelet and sparkling rings. The jewellery complemented the shimmering embellishments without overpowering the intricate craftsmanship of the outfit.

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For makeup, Akansha chose a radiant, dewy base with softly defined eyes, winged eyeliner, fluttery lashes and glossy nude lips. A touch of blush enhanced her natural glow, while her sleek, centre-parted hair, worn loose, added to the understated elegance of the ensemble.

What she wore at her wedding

For her wedding ceremony, Akansha chose a bespoke red saree by designer Arpita Mehta. The vintage-inspired drape featured intricate kutdana embroidery along the borders and was complemented by a traditional Banarasi stole. She styled it with a beige blouse adorned with delicate sequin embellishments, adding a contemporary touch to the classic bridal look.