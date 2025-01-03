Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna nail couple goals in printed jacket, jeans as they return from family holiday in Rajasthan

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna returned to Mumbai from their family holiday in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The couple celebrated New Year's with their kids. A video of Twinkle, Akshay, their son Aarav, and daughter Nitara at the Jhalana Leopard Safari also made it online. At the airport, the duo served couple goals in a comfy printed jacket and denim jeans. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar pose for the paparazzi at the Kalina airport.

Akshay and Twinkle's airport look

Last night, the paparazzi clicked Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna at the Kalina airport. The clip shows the couple arriving at the private airport. They also posed for the cameras while holding hands before leaving in their vehicle. While Twinkle wore a stripe print jacket, a printed scarf, a white top, and denim jeans, Akshay complemented his wife in a printed jacket, denim jeans, and a solid black tee. Let's decode the couple's airport look.

More about Akshay and Twinkle's OOTD

Akshay Kumar's printed jacket features a black and white pattern, a raised bandhgala collar, an open front, folded cuffs, full-length sleeves, and a fitted silhouette. He wore it over a black tee and light blue denim jeans featuring distressed details. The actor styled his airport look with Onitsuka Tiger sneakers, a black baseball cap, a bracelet, and a trimmed salt beard.

Meanwhile, Twinkle complemented her husband in a stylish jacket featuring pink and white stripes, a collared neckline, an open front, a snug-fitting and full-length sleeves. She paired it with a simple tee, a printed scarf worn around her neck, and light blue acid-washed denim jeans featuring a mid-rise waist, frayed hem, and a flared fitting.

Twinkle accessorised the ensemble with a Chanel tote bag, aviator sunglasses, dainty gold hoop earrings, chunky sneakers, and a gold hair clip. With her hair tied in a messy bun, she chose a no-makeup makeup look to round off the airport attire.