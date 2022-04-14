Alia Bhatt ditches bridal red lehenga for Sabyasachi sari, marries Ranbir Kapoor

Having always exuded the charm of a self made, intelligent woman who lives life with joy, abandon, courage and kindness that reflects in her fashion choices, Bollywood hottie and now newly-wed Alia Bhatt turned our eternal muse as pictures of her much-awaited wedding couture are finally out, alongside actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. Laying fashion inspiration for all the brides-to-be who want their trousseau to be light as air, want to be able to re-wear a blouse, a dupatta, or a saree again and again, Alia ditched the traditional bridal red lehenga for an ivory saree during her fairytale wedding with Ranbir.

Taking to her social media handle, Alia shared a slew of pictures showing her tying the knot with her long-time beau. For the wedding ceremony, Alia dolled up in a hand-dyed ivory organza saree that was embroidered with fine tilla work all over.

It was teamed with a matching ivory blouse that came with half sleeves and sported fine tilla work with a deep back to ooze oomph. Alia layered the look with an embroidered handwoven tissue veil and accessorised her look with a stack of bangles, heavy necklace, a pair of statement jhumkis and a mathapatti from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery featuring uncut diamonds and hand strung pearls.

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in mid-parted hairstyle, Alia completed her ethnic look with a tiny bindi. On the other hand, Ranbir complemented her in an embroidered silk sherwani with Sabyasachi uncut diamond buttons.

He layered the look with a silk organza safa and a shawl that came with zari marori embroidery. He accessorised his attire with the kilangi by Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery that featured uncut diamonds, emeralds and pearls and a multistrand pearl necklace.

Alia Bhatt was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel.