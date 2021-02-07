Alia Bhatt is the most gorgeous island girl in ₹17k rainbow striped bikini
- Alia Bhatt is currently vacationing in the Maldives with her friends and she took to her social media to post images of herself in a stunning rainbow striped bandeau bikini.
The latest celebrity to fly to the land of white sand, clear water and picturesque sunsets is Alia Bhatt. The Kalank actor is currently enjoying in the Maldives with her gang of girlfriends. Over the past few months, the Maldives became a celebrity-favourite spot for vacations. Rumoured couples Disha Patani - Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani - Sidharth Malhotra and Ananya Panday - Ishaan Khatter went there to ring in the New Year 2021.
Alia and her friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor have been sharing envy-inducing images from their resort that has serene views. Alia also shared beautiful pictures of herself recently from the beach. However, it was the actor’s stunning bikini that garnered a lot of attention. The 27-year-old was seen wearing a bandeau rainbow striped bikini. The top of the bikini had a knot detail in the front and a tie detail at the back.
The lower half the bikini featured matching rainbow stripes and Alia looked fantastic in it. She accessorised it with a pair of hoop earrings and vintage sunnies. She was also seen wearing a watch. Alia’s wet hair added oomph to her beach look. The actor posted the images on her Instagram account with the caption, “blue seas and a pisces (sic).”
Coming back to the gorgeous bikini, if you also want to bookmark it and wear it on your next beachcation, let us give you a little more detail about it. The bikini is by the brand Paper London. The top is worth ₹8,498 (GBP 85) and the bottom will cost ₹8,998 (GBP 90). So, the total price of the bikini is ₹17,496.
On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the film Sadak 2. The 2020 release also had Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. Her upcoming projects include Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR.
