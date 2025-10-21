Alia Bhatt pairs beautiful AJSK kurta with a ‘lungi’ for Diwali 2025; Ranbir Kapoor shows less is always more

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor enjoyed a lowkey Diwali celebration at their residence in Mumbai with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, and their close friends, including filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. The actor shared pictures from the celebrations on October 21. Alia Bhatt celebrates Diwali with Ranbir Kapoor.

For the festivities, Alia chose a simple, pastel-coloured minimal look by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla featuring a see-through chikankari kurta and a chiffon saree, which she wore as a skirt that actually looked more like a lungi. Let's decode her unique look.

A simple yet unique festive fashion moment

A champion for minimalism when it comes to fashion, Alia Bhatt wore a light pink chikankari kurti featuring a see-through silhouette, contrasting white embroidery done throughout, a round neckline with a plunging V split, full-length sleeves, a relaxed silhouette, and a high-low hem. She wore a pink, sleeveless, plunging-neck blouse underneath the kurti, embroidered with sequins on the borders.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, to complete the ensemble, Rhea chose a butter yellow chiffon skirt-styled saree adorned with broad patti borders decked in intricate golden embroidery. The skirt comes with pleats on the front that give the illusion of a saree.

How did Alia Bhatt style her look?

Alia accessorised the ensemble with exquisite gold jewels, including a pearl-adorned floral choker necklace and a ring. She styled her tresses in a centre parting, securing half her locks with gajras to add soft romanticism to her look.

Lastly, for her glam, Alia chose her signature minimal makeup look, including a glossy pink lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, winged eyeliner, golden eyeshadow, blush-tinted cheeks, glowing highlighter, and feathered brows.

Style takeaways

Alia's simple attire offers a unique way to style your kurtis with a saree. Just pick your favourite chikankari kurti and a chiffon saree from your collection. All you have to do is pleat the drape around your waist like a skirt.

Like Alia, you can pair the ensemble with a choker necklace or statement earrings. Meanwhile, for the hairdo, you can go for a sleek, slicked-back bun adorned with roses or a gajra. As for the makeup, minimal is the way to go.