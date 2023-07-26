Bollywood celebrities stepped out in large numbers last night to attend the grand premiere of Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. While Ranveer Singh arrived at the event sans Deepika Padukone, Alia arrived with Ranbir Kapoor in matching 'Team Rocky Aur Rani hoodies'. Other celebrities who made an appearance at the occasion included Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Gauri Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan, Neha Dhupia, Shabana Azmi, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, and others. Scroll ahead to see what the best-dressed stars wore to the event.

Who wore what to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere

Ranveer Singh

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Katrina-Vicky Kaushal at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh arrived at the grand premiere of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in quirky attire. He wore a white sweatshirt featuring a round neckline, pulled-back full-length sleeves, a baggy silhouette, and a light blue-coloured patchwork on the front featuring a 'Team Rocky Aur Rani' print in hot pink. He styled it with distressed colourful denim jeans, chunky sneakers, a sleek watch, a bracelet, tinted sunglasses, a chain, diamond ear studs, a back-swept hairdo, and a trimmed beard.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twinned in black for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere. The couple wore crew neck sweatshirts featuring full-length sleeves, a baggy silhouette, and white patchwork with 'Team Rocky Aur Rani' printed on the front. While Alia styled it with grey flared denim jeans featuring a distressed design, gold hoop earrings, open locks, minimal makeup, and peep-toe killer high heels, Ranbir wore it with black cargo pants, white sneakers, ear studs and a rugged beard.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrived hand in hand at the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere in Mumbai. While Katrina made heads turn with her girl-next-door style in a white mini dress, black high-heel boots, middle-parted open locks, hoop earrings, and minimal makeup, Vicky wore a denim button-down shirt, skinny-fit denim jeans, a rugged beard, back-swept hairdo, and suede boots.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday embraced Gen-Z style statements in a colourful printed mini dress featuring noodle straps, a cowl neckline, a form-fitting silhouette, and an asymmetric hemline with a frilled design. She styled the outfit with beige high heels, a dainty chain, stacked bracelets, rings, a mini shoulder bag, centre-parted open locks, and a no-makeup look.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor brought boss babe energy mixed with her casual-chic style to the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere. She slipped into a black round-neck blouse styled with matching high-waisted flared pants and a hot pink-coloured notch-lapel blazer. She glammed up the ensemble with layered gold chains, a top handle Birkin bag, nerdy glasses, rings, chunky sandals, open locks, blush pink lips, and glowing skin.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan wore a cropped denim blouse and straight-leg denim jeans to the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere. Her ensemble comes with a distressed design, and she styled it with chunky sneakers, an over-the-body bag, a half-tied hairdo, rings, bracelets, dainty earrings, and dewy makeup picks. Ibrahim complemented his sister in a dark blue button-down shirt, distressed baggy denim jeans, white sneakers, a trimmed beard, and a backswept hairdo.

