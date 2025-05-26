Alia Bhatt reveals the 'chaos' behind her Cannes 2025 Gucci saree look: No electricity for 4 hours at hotel

In a May 26 video shared by Vogue Magazine on YouTube, actor Alia Bhatt gets ready for the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival 2025. At her very first Cannes, where she represented L’Oréal Paris as a brand ambassador, Alia wore a shimmering custom Gucci saree that had a 'sexy, very minimal silhouette' and was accessorised with a matching silver mini Jackie handbag. Also read | Alia Bhatt's Swarovski Gucci look for Cannes has internet scratching their heads Alia Bhatt spoke about the power cut at her hotel as she got ready for the Cannes 2025 closing ceremony in a 'get ready with me' video with Vogue Magazine. (YouTube/ Vogue)

‘I truly thrive in this sort of chaos’

While sitting in her glam chair, Alia explained how her red carpet look had almost been thrown into disarray as her team of stylists, makeup artists, and hairstylists raced to get her ready in time on May 24.

Alia said in the 5-minute clip, “Today is the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival 2025, and I am getting ready for the red carpet of the closing ceremony. This is my first time at the Cannes Film Festival. I am of course, always excited, a bunch of nerves. I truly thrive in this sort of chaos.”

‘The chaos always tends to find us’

She added, “It's a bit strange, I don't know why, but like the chaos always tends to find us. A couple of minutes ago, we had no electricity for the last four hours. So Amit (Amit Thakur, her hairstylist) over here was actually taking my hair extensions, and he put it on a tong, and he put it out in the sun so that it could heat up because we had no electricity. We figured it out as we're going, but now we're very grateful and thankful that the electricity is back.”

Details of Alia Bhatt's Cannes closing ceremony look

Alia Bhatt dazzled at the Cannes 2025 closing ceremony in a custom-made, silver-hued Gucci saree adorned with crystals and the iconic GG monogram. This marked a milestone moment for Gucci, as it was their first-ever bespoke saree design.

The ensemble consisted of a sleeveless and backless blouse with a plunging neckline, paired with a floor-grazing skirt and a palla-style drape on her shoulder. Alia's look perfectly blended traditional Indian elements with contemporary style, making it a memorable moment at Cannes 2025.