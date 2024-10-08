Alia Bhatt slays in sleek, all-black airport look as she jets off for Jigra promotions once again. Watch

Alia Bhatt is a fashion trailblazer. Embodying effortless elegance, she stuns with high-fashion, avant-garde looks on international ramp walks as well as casual, everyday airport outfits. Her fashion is all about channelling her individuality and personality. And lately, for her upcoming movie Jigra’s promotions, she's acing the fashion game. In her latest airport look, she wore an everyday relaxed, outfit that offers great sartorial inspiration for an airport look. Alia Bhatt slayed in satin overalls for her airport look.(Instagram)

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt slays Paris Fashion Week ramp debut for L'Oréal in metal breastplate by Gaurav Gupta

More about Alia’s look

Alia Bhatt turned heads in a head-to-toe satin monochrome ensemble. She wore a black jacket and a black top with a scoop neckline. The actor paired the look with satin, wide-legged black trousers, maintaining the monochromatic theme. She also carried a black coffee cup with a straw.

Completing the look with a black tote back, gold hoop earrings, black sunglasses, and black shoes, she tied her hair back in a sleek ponytail, adding to the no-nonsense vibe of the ensemble. This look proves that one doesn't need bold prints or patterns to make a statement. This no-nonsense look stood out due to its simplicity, and monochromatic palette, exuding sophistication and confidence without unnecessary embellishments. The sleek styling speaks to a sense of purpose and polish, making it effortlessly impactful.

Alia Bhatt wore Kith's Wrenley Satin Crest Track Jacket, listed at Rs. 18,200 on the website, and Floral Satin Tweaway Pant which is listed at Rs. 19,500. While her black tote bag is from Gucci.

ALSO READ: Animal Vs Jigra: Alia Bhatt has to say this on comparisons between the two films

On the work front

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of Vasan Bala-directed Jigra movie. She will be seen on-screen alongside Vedang Raina. The film centered on a sister’s attempt to release her brother from a high-security jail, is all set to release on October 11. Alia Bhatt was last seen on-screen in the 2023 romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor also won the National Film Award for her powerful role in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

ALSO READ: 'Alia Bhatt cried, raved, ranted, locked herself in a room when Inshallah got shelved': Sanjay Leela Bhansali