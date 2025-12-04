Amy Jackson’s bold Di Petsa ‘wet look’ gown turns heads at the 2025 British Fashion Awards in London

London became a fashion hub again on December 1 as the British Fashion Awards 2025 returned to the Royal Albert Hall. The event, hosted by Colman Domingo in partnership with Pandora, kept its focus on designers, culture, and the BFC Foundation programs that the annual ceremony funds. Among the many celebrities who turned up for the event, it was Amy Jackson’s gown that became one of the talking points of the night. Amy Jackson's striking Di Petsa gown stole the spotlight at the 2025 British Fashion Awards, hosted by Colman Domingo. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska(REUTERS)

Amy Jackson dons a Di Petsa gown for the 2025 British Fashion Awards

Model and actor Amy Jackson’s look was amongst the many standout looks on the day. Her look for the night was styled by Karl Willett, with hair by Patrick Wilson and makeup by Zoe Taylor. She shared photos on Instagram, and within 24 hours, they garnered over 112,000 likes.

Jackson wore a black, sheer off-the-shoulder gown designed by Di Petsa, the Greek label founded by Dimitra Petsa. The dress stayed close to the brand’s known “wet look” style - a technique that often creates debate online because of its transparency and sculpted lines.

In the caption, Amy thanked teams from L’Oréal Paris and Di Petsa, keeping the tone functional. No longer description, no behind-the-scenes note. Just the acknowledgment and the credits, standard for event-night postings.

Her followers were quick to react to the post. One user wrote “oh babe you’re divine.” Another one commented “My British queen,” with a heart emoji. Her hairstylist, Patrick Wilson, also reacted with fire emojis under the post.

About the British Fashion Awards 2025

The British Fashion Awards remain a key date on the industry calendar. Besides recognizing designers and contributors, the evening drives funding for the BFC Foundation, which supports young talent through grants and education programs and business mentoring.

The awards closed out with Jonathan Andersen winning the Designer of the Year Award for Dior and JW Anderson. For Givenchy, Sarah Burton bagged the British Womenswear Designer of the Year. The British Menswear Designer of the Year award went to Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner.

With posts from the event still circulating, Jackson’s Di Petsa gown remains one of the highlights from the 2025 ceremony.