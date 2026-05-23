Amy Jackson steals the spotlight at Cannes in an ethereal gown featuring shimmering corsetry and soft satin folds
Amy Jackson serves understated luxury at Cannes in a strapless metallic gown with dramatic couture-inspired drapes. Here’s the breakdown of her look.
While Cannes Film Festival 2026 is about to wrap up in the next 24 hours, British actor Amy Jackson makes heads turn in a sparkling strapless gown that looks straight out of a modern fairytale. Her soft glamour and sculptural draping work together to create an ethereal red-carpet moment. Let’s decode her look.
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Decoding Amy Jackson’s look
Amy wore a floor-length draped gown in an icy pearl-grey or liquid-silver satin, a fabric that reflects light beautifully with every fold. The silhouette is body-skimming rather than overtly fitted, allowing the fabric to flow naturally down the frame like poured silk.
The strapless sweetheart neckline is heavily embellished with crystal beadwork and micro-sequins. The bustier construction gives structure and lift while still looking delicate and almost illusion-like, while the embellished corset section appears semi-sheer, creating a nude illusion effect that adds dimension without looking too exposed.
The standout feature is the asymmetrical drape beginning from the centre bust and cascading diagonally across the body, and the central pleat running vertically down the front adds height and drama while maintaining softness.{{/usCountry}}
The standout feature is the asymmetrical drape beginning from the centre bust and cascading diagonally across the body, and the central pleat running vertically down the front adds height and drama while maintaining softness.{{/usCountry}}
What makes the look sophisticated is the contrast between heavily embellished crystal corsetry, soft matte-satin draping, sheer illusion mesh, and fluid Grecian folds.
Makeup and accessories{{/usCountry}}
What makes the look sophisticated is the contrast between heavily embellished crystal corsetry, soft matte-satin draping, sheer illusion mesh, and fluid Grecian folds.
Makeup and accessories{{/usCountry}}
The jewellery is intentionally minimal to let the gown dominate. Amy opted for diamond stud earrings to add a subtle sparkle near the face, and a delicate tennis bracelet complements the crystal embellishment on the dress.
The hair is styled in sleek, glossy, centre-parted waves to give an ultra-smooth feel at the crown. The dark hair colour also creates a striking contrast against the pale silver gown.
Amy’s makeup leans toward soft sculpted glam, with luminous skin and a satin finish, softly contoured cheekbones, feathered brows, diffused eye makeup, subtle liner, and fluttery lashes, and nude pink lips with a satin sheen. Amy’s entire styling sits somewhere between modern goddess dressing, 1930s Hollywood draping, and contemporary couture minimalism, perfect for Cannes.
Who is Amy Jackson?
Amy Jackson is a British actor and model. She is known for her work in Indian cinema. She primarily worked in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and English movies. Amy is best known for her roles in Madrasapattinam (2010), Singh Is Bliing (2015), Annie in Theri (2016), and Nila in 2.0 (2018). Jackson has won the Ananda Vikatan Cinema Award, the SIIMA Award, and the London Asian Film Festival Award for her performances.
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