Amy Jackson steals the spotlight at Cannes in an ethereal gown featuring shimmering corsetry and soft satin folds

While Cannes Film Festival 2026 is about to wrap up in the next 24 hours, British actor Amy Jackson makes heads turn in a sparkling strapless gown that looks straight out of a modern fairytale. Her soft glamour and sculptural draping work together to create an ethereal red-carpet moment. Let’s decode her look.

Amy Jackson turn heads in silver gown at Cannes 2026.(iamamyjackson/Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | Huma Qureshi touches down in Cannes in a sculpted denim dress that blends edgy glamour with old-Hollywood waves

Decoding Amy Jackson’s look

Amy wore a floor-length draped gown in an icy pearl-grey or liquid-silver satin, a fabric that reflects light beautifully with every fold. The silhouette is body-skimming rather than overtly fitted, allowing the fabric to flow naturally down the frame like poured silk.

The strapless sweetheart neckline is heavily embellished with crystal beadwork and micro-sequins. The bustier construction gives structure and lift while still looking delicate and almost illusion-like, while the embellished corset section appears semi-sheer, creating a nude illusion effect that adds dimension without looking too exposed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The standout feature is the asymmetrical drape beginning from the centre bust and cascading diagonally across the body, and the central pleat running vertically down the front adds height and drama while maintaining softness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The standout feature is the asymmetrical drape beginning from the centre bust and cascading diagonally across the body, and the central pleat running vertically down the front adds height and drama while maintaining softness. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What makes the look sophisticated is the contrast between heavily embellished crystal corsetry, soft matte-satin draping, sheer illusion mesh, and fluid Grecian folds. Makeup and accessories {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What makes the look sophisticated is the contrast between heavily embellished crystal corsetry, soft matte-satin draping, sheer illusion mesh, and fluid Grecian folds. Makeup and accessories {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The jewellery is intentionally minimal to let the gown dominate. Amy opted for diamond stud earrings to add a subtle sparkle near the face, and a delicate tennis bracelet complements the crystal embellishment on the dress.

The hair is styled in sleek, glossy, centre-parted waves to give an ultra-smooth feel at the crown. The dark hair colour also creates a striking contrast against the pale silver gown.

Amy’s makeup leans toward soft sculpted glam, with luminous skin and a satin finish, softly contoured cheekbones, feathered brows, diffused eye makeup, subtle liner, and fluttery lashes, and nude pink lips with a satin sheen. Amy’s entire styling sits somewhere between modern goddess dressing, 1930s Hollywood draping, and contemporary couture minimalism, perfect for Cannes.

Who is Amy Jackson?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Amy Jackson is a British actor and model. She is known for her work in Indian cinema. She primarily worked in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and English movies. Amy is best known for her roles in Madrasapattinam (2010), Singh Is Bliing (2015), Annie in Theri (2016), and Nila in 2.0 (2018). Jackson has won the Ananda Vikatan Cinema Award, the SIIMA Award, and the London Asian Film Festival Award for her performances.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON