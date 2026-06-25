Analogue watches are making a comeback and these timeless picks prove why; Check out 8 stylish options

In a world where everything is becoming digital, there is something beautifully nostalgic about an analogue watch sitting on your wrist. No notifications, no buzzing, no endless screen time. Just a classic dial, moving hands, and a piece of design that quietly becomes a part of your everyday style.

Analogue watches are making a comeback(Pexels)

While smartwatches have taken over the fitness and tech space, analogue watches continue to hold their own because they offer something different. They are not just about telling time anymore. They are about personal style, craftsmanship, and the little details that make an outfit feel complete.

From sporty Swiss-made designs to vintage-inspired classics and statement chronographs, these analogue watches prove that some trends never really disappear.

Timeless watch picks worth adding to your collection

1.

Guess Men’s Black Dial Multi Function Watch

For those who like their accessories to make a statement, this Guess multi-function watch brings together contemporary design and everyday functionality.

The black dial gives it a sleek and modern appeal, while the additional sub-dials add depth and a sporty edge. The design feels bold without being overwhelming, making it suitable for everything from casual looks to smart-casual dressing. It is the kind of watch that adds instant personality to a simple outfit.

2.

Fossil Analog White Dial Men’s Watch FS4795

{{^usCountry}} Some designs stay popular because they simply work, and this Fossil analogue watch is a perfect example. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some designs stay popular because they simply work, and this Fossil analogue watch is a perfect example. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The clean white dial creates a timeless look, while the stainless steel strap adds a modern touch. Powered by quartz movement, it offers reliable timekeeping while maintaining Fossil’s signature balance of classic and contemporary styling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clean white dial creates a timeless look, while the stainless steel strap adds a modern touch. Powered by quartz movement, it offers reliable timekeeping while maintaining Fossil’s signature balance of classic and contemporary styling. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This is a versatile everyday watch that works just as well with office wear as it does with weekend outfits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is a versatile everyday watch that works just as well with office wear as it does with weekend outfits. {{/usCountry}}

3.

Wenger City Sport Swiss Made Men’s Watch (01.1441.130)

Designed for everyday performance, the Wenger City Sport watch combines Swiss precision with a sporty personality.

The bold black dial housed in a 42 mm case gives it a strong presence on the wrist, while the red silicone strap adds a pop of colour and a comfortable fit. Built for active lifestyles, the watch offers durability, flexibility, and water resistance, making it a practical companion for everyday wear.

It is perfect for men who prefer a watch that feels rugged yet polished enough to pair with casual outfits.

4.

Titan Maritime Pro Quartz Chronograph Watch NT1830KL02

The Titan Maritime Pro takes inspiration from nautical aesthetics and brings a more adventurous personality to traditional watch design.

The rich green dial immediately catches attention, while the chronograph detailing adds a functional and sporty element. The brown leather strap balances the bold dial with a more refined finish.

Ideal for those who enjoy watches that feel expressive, this piece combines craftsmanship, performance, and statement style.

5.

Fossil Analog Off White Dial Men’s Watch FS5380

Vintage-inspired watches have a charm of their own, and this Fossil timepiece captures that beautifully.

The off-white dial paired with a brown strap creates a warm, classic colour combination that feels timeless. The stainless steel case and quartz movement ensure durability, while the overall design makes it easy to style.

Wear it with formal shirts, denim, or smart casual outfits for an effortless finish.

6.

Titan Regalia Premium Men’s Analog Watch 1688KM05

The Titan Regalia collection is known for elegant designs that focus on sophistication rather than unnecessary detailing.

This analogue watch features a refined dial and balanced proportions, making it a perfect choice for formal occasions, workwear, and special events.

It has a quiet luxury feel, proving that sometimes the most stylish accessories are the ones that do not try too hard.

7.

Casio Edifice Analog Silver Dial Men’s Watch EFB-730D-7AVUDF

The Casio Edifice collection brings together precision engineering and modern aesthetics.

This model features a clean silver dial with a sturdy stainless steel build, creating a sharp and professional look. The minimal design makes it incredibly versatile, whether you are dressing for meetings or everyday plans.

A great pick for anyone who likes their accessories sleek, reliable, and fuss-free.

8.

Armani Exchange Hampton Analog Men’s Watch AX2103

The Armani Exchange Hampton watch brings a fashion-forward approach to the classic analogue watch.

With its structured dial, contemporary detailing, and premium-looking finish, it feels like an accessory designed for someone who enjoys modern luxury. The watch balances style and functionality, making it suitable for both everyday outfits and occasions where you want your accessories to stand out.

It pairs beautifully with smart casual clothing, tailored looks, and evening wear, adding a refined touch without feeling overly formal.

Why analogue watches still matter

The appeal of an analogue watch lies in its ability to stay personal. Unlike fast-changing digital accessories, a well-designed watch becomes a signature piece.

Whether you prefer sporty, minimal, vintage, or luxury-inspired styles, there is an analogue watch that fits your personality.

Because sometimes the best way to move forward is to keep a little bit of timeless style with you.

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Analogue watches: FAQs Are analogue watches still in trend? Yes. Analogue watches have made a strong comeback as fashion accessories because they offer timeless designs, craftsmanship, and a classic aesthetic that smart devices cannot replace.

How do I style an analogue watch? Match your watch with your lifestyle. Leather straps work well for formal and classic looks, metal straps feel versatile, and sporty straps pair perfectly with casual outfits.

Which is better, quartz or automatic analogue watches? Quartz watches are known for accuracy and low maintenance, while automatic watches are appreciated for traditional craftsmanship and mechanical movement. The better choice depends on personal preference.

Are analogue watches good for everyday wear? Absolutely. Many analogue watches are designed for daily use with durable materials, reliable quartz movements, and versatile designs that work with different outfits.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Samarpita Yashaswini ...Read More Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read Less

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