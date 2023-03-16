Ananya Panday's floral lehenga for Alanna Panday's wedding festivities is every bridesmaid's dream look

After setting the internet on fire with her gorgeous bralette and lehenga skirt set at cousin Alanna Panday's Mehendi ceremony, Ananya Panday served another dreamy look for her fans in a gorgeous Tarun Tahiliani creation. Ananya attended Alanna's pre-wedding festivities in Mumbai yesterday with her family. The actor slipped into a blush pink floral-embellished ensemble for the occasion. One look at her pictures, and you will know that her outfit is every bridesmaid's dream look. Keep scrolling to read our download on the attire and steal tips from Ananya to style the look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read | Ananya Panday and cousin Alanna Panday's unique bralettes for Mehendi ceremony should inspire your summer wedding look)

Ananya Panday's floral lehenga for Alanna Panday's wedding festivities

On Wednesday, Alanna Panday hosted a pre-wedding celebration at her home in Mumbai. The festivities saw the attendance of many celebrities and close friends. Ananya also came to the party dressed in a blush pink traditional ensemble featuring a bralette, lehenga skirt and dupatta. She styled it with minimal accessories and glam, making it a perfect pick for a summer wedding. You can don the ensemble for your BFFs wedding as the maid of honour or a bride can wear it for her Sangeet ceremony. Check out Ananya's pictures posted by her stylist Tanya Ghavri on Instagram below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ananya Panday's blush pink lehenga set features a bralette with broad straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline accentuating her dëcolletage, a cropped midriff-baring hem, fitted bust, floral-shaped adornments, a backless detail adorned with diamantes, and sequin embellishments. She teamed it with a matching heavily-embroidered lehenga skirt decked in floral decorations, a high waist, and an A-line layered ghera.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ananya completed the outfit with an embellished net dupatta, and for the accessories, she chose a floral hair ornament, dainty ear studs, a statement ring, and high heels. In the end, Ananya chose a centre-parted half-tied hairdo, plum lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, subtle eye shadow, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, contoured face, blushed cheeks and a dewy base for the glam picks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}