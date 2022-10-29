Ananya Panday slays weekday fashion in comfy casuals. Pics inside

Ananya Panday is the queen of fashion goals. The actor is on a spree of sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Be it spending Diwali in style or showing us how to slay fashion goals like a pro, the actor knows how to do it right, all the time. Ananya Panday’s casual wardrobe diaries are goals for us. The actor keeps merging style and comfort, with a dollop of her personalised sass, every time she decks up in casual attires. Ananya also loves to give twist to her casual attires with stunning ensembles.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty steal the spotlight at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party

Ananya, a day back, was spotted in Bandra after she wrapped up the day’s shoot schedule. The actor patiently posed for the paparazzi waiting outside as she gave us major fashion goals yet again. Ananya, for the Friday shoot schedule in Bandra, chose to match the moody weather of Mumbai in a comfortable casual ensemble. The actor, kickstarted the weekend on the right note in a blue casual attire. Ananya decked up in a blue cropped top with slip in details and a white pattern near to the neckline. She matched the top with a pair of blue denims with cargo details, multiple pockets and wide legs. Ananya carried a white bag on her shoulders as she smiled for the cameras.

Ananya was spotted in Bandra. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

In a sleek silver neck chain and mini silver earrings, Ananya perfectly accessorised her look for the day. In white comfy flipflops, Ananya rounded off her look. The actor wore her shoulder-length tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part. Ananya opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire for the day. The actor decked up in black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel pink lipstick, as she gave fashion police a run for money.

