Ananya Panday slips into a little white dress for a sizzling photoshoot, fan calls her 'khoobsurat': All pics inside

After enjoying a dream holiday in Italy, Ananya Panday has returned home and is already busy with packed schedules. The star recently announced her new film Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana, did a shoot with Ranbir Kapoor and dropped a sizzling photoshoot on her Instagram page to delight her followers. The pictures show the star dressed in a little white dress accessorised with Swarovski crystals and minimal makeup. Her look is a perfect party season ensemble, so pick some styling tips from her. Keep scrolling to check Ananya's pictures and see her exact look.

Ananya Panday's gorgeous little white dress for a photoshoot

On Sunday, Ananya Panday took to Instagram to drop pictures from a new photoshoot. "Let there be white [several emoticons]," the Liger actor captioned the post. It shows Ananya posing for the camera wearing a little white dress and showing off her svelte frame. While Ananya chose minimal styling elements for her all-white look, you can glam it up by going for neon or bold-coloured accessories and makeup picks. Check out the images below. (Also Read: Ananya Panday takes over 'Dilwallon ki Dilli' in chic denim outfit for Liger promotions)

Ananya Panday's white dress has a sweetheart neckline decorated with feather tassels of the same shade. The strapless ensemble also comes with a corseted bust, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her frame, a short hem length flaunting the star's long legs, lining on the front, and a plunging back.

Ananya styled the white look with heart-shaped earrings, statement rings and a dainty anklet decorated with precious Swarovski crystals. Lastly, a pair of Christian Louboutin pointed white stilettos with killer high heels rounded off her glamorous avatar.

Pictures shared by Ananya Panday on Instagram.

In the end, Ananya chose side-parted open wavy tresses, shimmering gold eye shadow, sleek black eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, glossy pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, dewy base and sharp contouring for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Ananya's pictures garnered several likes and comments from her followers. One user wrote, "Koi itna khoobsurat kaise ho sakta hai (How can someone be so beautiful)." Another complimented her, "Loved that dress." Many other dropped heart eyes and fire emojis.

What do you think of Ananya's latest photoshoot?