Ananya Panday sports casuals to tick off work meetings

Ananya Panday is an absolute fashionista. The actor knows how to deck up in stunning ensembles and make her fans drool to her pictures. Ananya always manages to put her sartorial foot forward when it comes to fashion. From casual to ethnic to formal ensembles, Ananya knows how to dress sharp, keep it minimal, comfortable, and most importantly, keep it stylish. The actor always ensures to add her personalised sass and style into her ensembles and make them look better. Ananya's casual diaries are loved by her fans, for being so comfortable and minimal. From athleisure to attires for a day out with friends or family, Ananya keeps dropping major cues of fashion for her fans to follow.

Ananya is often spotted in Mumbai by the paparazzi ticking off her duties in style. Be it a day at the gym or visiting a restaurant with her friends, or ticking off work duties, Ananya believes in dressing up aptly for any occasion. The actor also loves to give twists to regular fashion with her sense of sartorial fashion. A day back, Ananya was spotted outside the office of Dharma Productions, when she posed for the paparazzi in style. The actor was photographed coming out of Dharma Productions’ office in a stunning casual ensemble. For a weekday work meeting, Ananya decked up in a white sleeveless cropped top with turtle neck details. She further teamed it with a pair of grey cotton palazzos with wide legs and high waisted details. The palazzos came with a not detail at the waist. She posed for the cameras before getting into her car. Check out her ensemble here:

Ananya posed for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Ananya further added more casual vibes to her look with a yellow bag on her one shoulder featuring a knot detail. In comfy monochrome flip flops, she completed her look. The actor sported open tresses in wavy curls with a middle part and a no makeup look for the day out. In black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Ananya looked pretty as ever.

