Ananya Panday stuns in a pastel pink lehenga for cousin Alanna Panday’s mehendi

Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday is all set to get married to her longtime boyfriend. Alanna’s mehendi ceremony took place on Tuesday at Sohail Khan’s Mumbai residence. The venue was a star-studded affair with the celebrities dropping by to bless the couple and wish them prosperity and happiness. Ananya Panday made a stunning entry with mom Bhavana Panday in a stunning ethnic ensemble and made the future bridesmaids curry to take notes on how to keep it minimal, chic and super stylish. Ananya is an absolute fashionista and is known for sharing fashion inspo on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual to formal to festive ensembles, Ananya’s fashion diaries are varied and full of inspo.

Ananya, for the mehendi ceremony of Alanna, picked a pastel pink lehenga to attend the ceremony in style. Ananya looked every bit gorgeous as she posed patiently for the paparazzi outside Sohail Khan’s residence before getting inside. Ananya decked up in a sleek and minimal slip blouse featuring heavy embroidery work in silver threads. It also came with heavy embellishment details, and hugged her shape perfectly, while showing off her toned midriff. Ananya paired the blouse with a pastel pink long and flowy skirt featuring mini pleats cascading to her ankles. Ananya posed with mother Bhavana Panday who looked stunning in a golden georgette anarkali salwar featuring heavy embellishment details, teamed with golden trousers and a heavy golden dupatta.

Ananya posed for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Coming back to Ananya, the actor further accessorised her look for the day in minimal golden earrings as she posed for the cameras. The actor wore her tresses into a clean ponytail with a middle part and sported her brightest smile. In minimal makeup – pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick, Ananya aced the bridesmaid look to perfection.

Alanna is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend Ivor Mccray. Alanna is daughter of Chikki Pandey and Deanne Pandey, and cousin to Ananya Panday.

