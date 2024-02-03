Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain steps out in the city dressed in a red strapless dress: Watch

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain stepped out in Mumbai last night for a get-together with their friends. The paparazzi clicked the couple outside a restaurant in the bay and posted snippets on social media. The couple were contestants on the reality TV show Bigg Boss, and Ankita became the third runner-up. This is Ankita and Vicky's first outing together after exiting the Bigg Boss house. Scroll down to check out what Ankita and Vicky wore for their date night. Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain poses for the paparazzi. (Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain step out in Mumbai

The paparazzi photos and videos show Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain posing outside a restaurant in Mumbai. While Vicky chose a black shirt and pants set for the outing, Ankita complemented him in a red dress. Ankita's fans loved her look and took to the comments under paparazzi videos to compliment her. One fan wrote, "She is looking so pretty." Another commented, "Ankita is a stunner." Read our detailed download on Ankita's look below.

Ankita's red column dress features a strapless silhouette, a square neckline, a figure-skimming fit, a midi hem length, and a back zip closure. The ensemble is from the clothing label Summer Somewhere. Ankita styled it with minimal accessories, including silver dangling chain earrings, statement rings, and red strappy stilettos.

Lastly, Ankita chose feathered brows, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, shimmery eye shadow, rouge on the cheekbones, beaming highlighter, glossy pink lip shade, and light contouring for the glam picks. Side-parted open tresses styled with soft blowout waves rounded off her date-night look.

Meanwhile, after Vicky Jain's eviction after finishing in the top 6 last week on Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, Ankita Lokhande emerged as the third runner-up. Additionally, Abhishek Kumar finished as the runner-up, and Munawar Faruqui emerged winner of Bigg Boss 17.