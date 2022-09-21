Another day, another stunning airport look of Deepika Padukone | Watch

Deepika Padukone sure knows how to fly in style. The actor keeps setting airport fashion goals higher with snippets from her lookbook. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista and always ensures to make her fans drool with her drop-dead gorgeous looks, did it again in style a day back. Deepika’s style mantra is to keep it chic and sassy with comfort, and it is always a win-win. Deepika, one of the busiest actors of Bollywood, was recently spotted flying out of Mumbai airport in style. Deepika is currently in news for all the right reasons. Netizens recently spotted Deepika in a fleeting cameo in Brahmastra – Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s fantasy thriller that released in the theatres on September 9.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone ditches red-carpet gowns, attends awards night in oversized shirt and boyfriend jeans: All pics here

Deepika, a day back, walked in style to Mumbai airport and inside as she sported her brightest smile for the paparazzi waiting outside the airport. The video captured by a paparazzi shows Deepika coming out of her car and walking inside the airport, but not before pausing to pose with her smile for the cameras. The actor also merged formal, causal and comfy vibes all together in the attire. For the flight, Deepika sported a white tank top, tucked inside a pair of blue denims folded at the ankles. She layered her look and gave it boss lady vibes with a pastel ochre oversized blazer with folded sleeves. All masked up, Deepika accessorised her look with a maroon sling bag, silver earrings and maroon stilettos. Take a look at her video here:

In the video, Deepika can be seen walking to the airport and pausing for a brief time to give the best smiling shot to the paparazzi. The actor wore her shoulder-length tresses open in soft wavy curls with a side part. In minimal makeup, Deepika aced the look. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, she gave fashion police a run for money.

