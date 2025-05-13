Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli chooses a simple suit to seek blessings at Vrindavan after his Test retirement. Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli travelled to Vrindavan to seek blessings from Shri Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj. The couple's visit comes after the cricketer announced his retirement from Test Cricket. The actor chose a simple suit for the occasion. Let's decode her look. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli seek blessings from Shri Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj. (Hindustan Times)

What Anushka Sharma wore for her Vrindavan visit with Virat Kohli

The videos released by fan pages on social media show Anushka and Virat seeking blessings in Vrindavan. Anushka's simple kurta set for the occasion highlights the actor's love for minimalist sartorial choices. She wore an ivory printed ensemble featuring a kurta, palazzo pants, and a net dupatta, which are adorned with black delicate thread embroidery done in intricate floral patterns.

The kurta has a V neckline, quarter-length bell sleeves, a relaxed silhouette, side slits, and lace embroidery done on the hem. As for the palazzo pants, they feature a flared fitting, a sheer panel on the hem, lace embroidery, and a high-ankle hem. Anushka completed the outfit by draping the dupatta - featuring scalloped borders - on her shoulders.

The actor completed her look with black strappy sandals, sunglasses, dainty earrings, rings, and a bracelet. With her tresses left loose in a centre parting, Anushka chose flushed cheeks, a no-makeup look, glossy pink lips, and feathered brows for the glam.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's airport look

Earlier, Anushka and Virat were clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. The actor embraced simple styling for her jet-set look and wore a multi-coloured simple cotton shirt with denim pants. The blouse features a pink and blue striped pattern, a collared neckline, front button closures, a relaxed silhouette, and a curved hem. As for the pants, they have a flared hem.

According to the Instagram page Bollywood Women Closet, Anushka's shirt is from Essential Antwerp and is worth ₹13,736 (€145,00). Her sunglasses are from Daria and are worth $200, which is approximately 17,061.

Meanwhile, Virat complemented his wife in a beige button-down shirt and white linen pants. He completed the look with sneakers, a baseball cap, sunglasses, and a watch.