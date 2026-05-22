Are laboratory-grown diamonds real? 5 questions on lab vs natural diamonds answered

Jewellery purchase is a major decision, especially when it involves precious diamond. Apart from the serious financial commitment, it also carries deep emotional weight, as a diamond is seen as an heirloom in itself. It may celebrate a career achievement, a personal milestone, a birthday, an anniversary, or another life-defining moment. So, buying jewellery is never casual. It needs to be a well-thought-out decision. This means you need to have clarity along with a comprehensive understanding of what exactly one is investing in.



ALSO READ: 8 things every first time diamond buyer should know: From budget to natural vs lab-grown options Know all the essentials about lab-grown diamonds. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Diamond purchase typically is surrounded by a lot of confusion, whether it is about pricing, certification, quality, authenticity, or long-term value. So buyers need to know what they are purchasing and if it aligns with their expectations and purchase.

For a detailed FAQs guide on diamonds, HT Lifestyle spoke to Shyamala Ramanan, business head of BEYON, from the house of Titan. Here's the full conversation presented as an easy guide for diamond buyers confused about natural and laboratory-grown diamonds:

1.Are laboratory-grown diamonds real diamonds or are they some kind of substitute? Both are diamonds: The answer is unambiguous: they are real diamonds. Not diamond-like. Not diamond-inspired.

Same properties: A laboratory-grown diamond is chemically, optically, and physically identical to a mined diamond- the same carbon crystal structure, the same hardness, the same fire and brilliance.

Different origin: The only difference is where the diamond is formed. A mined diamond is created deep inside the earth over billions of years, while a laboratory-growth diamond is grown in a controlled facility by scientists who replicate the natural geological process in a matter of weeks.

Correct terminology: Since these diamonds are created in a laboratory, they should be referred to as laboratory-grown or laboratory created diamonds.

Hard to tell apart: Even a gemologist cannot tell the difference between a mined diamond and a laboratory-grown diamond simply by looking at them.

2. If they're identical, why are laboratory-grown diamonds so much more affordable? Should one be worried? Different journey, different price of natural diamond: Price of mined diamond reflects its entire journey - billions of years in the earth, extraordinary extraction, complex global supply chains.

Shorter creation process of lab diamonds: Laboratory-grown diamonds have a different, shorter journey - grown in weeks in a controlled facility, without those layers of cost. The result is a gemstone of equivalent quality at a fraction of the price.

Equivalent quality: Despite the lower price, lab-grown diamonds offer equivalent quality, as they have same physical, chemical and optical properties like mined diamonds.

More freedom for buyers: Affordability gives buyers more freedom to buy.

Different emotional purposes: A person may cherish a family's mined diamond solitaire for its sentimental value, while also choosing laboratory-grown diamond necklace for everyday or occasion wear.