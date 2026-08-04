Are your clothes sticky during monsoon? Avoid these 5 common styling mistakes

As pleasant as the monsoon season can be, with cooler weather, dark skies, romantic drizzles and gentle winds, it is not always quite so cosy when it comes to clothing. Humidity can make your clothes feel sticky and cling to your body, while puddles and unexpected showers can make choosing the right footwear even trickier.



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So, can you stay loyal to your personal style and brave the monsoon humidity in style? We asked Niti Bothra, celebrity fashion designer and founder and creative director of Label Niti Bothra, about the dressing challenges fashion enthusiasts face this season and how they can overcome them.

Why is dressing in monsoon a challenge?

The expert agreed that dressing in monsoon can be tricky. “In this season, people experience humidity, unexpected rainfall, and at the same time, they want to look good. All of this can make dressing rather difficult,” she said.

But the right approach is actually far less complicated and more achievable than it may appear. Niti believed the solution lies in smart styling. This means choosing the right materials, colours and cuts.

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{{^usCountry}} “Once you get the basics down, this season can become one of the most versatile for dressing,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Once you get the basics down, this season can become one of the most versatile for dressing,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Make sure you wear dark colours, instead of pastel colours this monsoon season.



What are the common monsoon styling mistakes?

Niti helped to identify the styling mistakes she sees the most in the monsoon season:

1. Sticking to heavy fabrics

Cotton and linen fabrics absorb water and require a very long time to dry.

In monsoon season, fast-drying polyester, blended crepes, and light georgette are the ideal solutions for the calming impacts of heavy showers.

2. Wearing light, wash-prone colours

Pastels and whites show water stains instantly.

Switch to deeper, muddier tones like olive, rust, and indigo that hide splashes and mud marks while still looking festive-ready.

3. Choosing the wrong footwear

Suede, leather, and fragile heels do not fare well against puddles.

Choose block heel shoes, flats, or chic rain boots.

Footwear is where most monsoon outfits fall short.

4. Overloading on accessories

The heavy rainfall and strong winds make it difficult to use glamorous jewellery, oversized bags, and long dupattas.

Use minimal accessories, choose waterproof bags, and opt for shorter, sturdier dupattas instead of long ones.

5. Ignoring layering options

A single outfit may not be suitable for changing levels of rain and humidity throughout the day.

Carry a lightweight jacket, bolero or waterproof poncho that you can easily add or remove as needed.

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In the end, she also shared a quick checklist of monsoon wardrobe essentials. Choose fast-drying fabrics such as polyester blends. Go for deeper shades like olive and indigo to conceal muddy splashes. Complete the look with practical footwear, such as flat, block heels or rain boots, and functional accessories, including waterproof bags.