After more than a decade of defining modern Indian occasion wear, Arpita Mehta finally made her much-awaited India Couture Week debut with Ceremonial, a collection that stayed true to everything the designer is known for: vibrant colour, intricate craftsmanship and effortless glamour; while introducing a fresh perspective on couture. Presented at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026, in association with Nexxus New York, the collection celebrated India's rich textile traditions through contemporary silhouettes designed for today's brides and wedding guests. Adding an unexpected dimension to the showcase was a collaboration with Bergner India, proving that good design isn't confined to fashion,it can extend into the kitchen too.

Arpita Mehta: “Great design should go beyond clothes”: Inside her couture debut (Instagram)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

For Arpita Mehta, Ceremonial wasn't about reinventing Indian craftsmanship. Instead, it was about celebrating it.

The collection brought together Bandhani, Banarasi, tissue and, for the very first time in the brand's journey, Kantha embroidery, allowing each textile to retain its original identity while interpreting it through the designer's signature aesthetic. Mirror work, one of Arpita's defining design codes; returned in abundance, layered with vintage-inspired gemstone embroidery to create richly textured surfaces that felt festive without appearing overwhelming.

Speaking about the collection, Arpita shared that the focus was always on honouring India's textile heritage rather than transforming it.

"The entire collection is about celebrating our textiles. Every textile has its own identity and story. Instead of changing that, we wanted to celebrate those crafts through our own design language."

That philosophy translated beautifully on the runway. Sculpted lehengas sat alongside fluid saris, contemporary drapes, corseted blouses and occasion separates that reflected the changing nature of Indian celebrations. The silhouettes balanced structure with movement, making them feel relevant not just for weddings but for the many festivities surrounding them.

The colour palette followed the same philosophy. Soft shades of coconut, sage, seafoam and rose gradually transitioned into richer hues like violet and sindoor red, mirroring the journey of Indian celebrations, from intimate daytime ceremonies to grand evening festivities.

While the garments celebrated craftsmanship, the runway itself became an extension of the Arpita Mehta universe.

Designed by creative show director Pranav Goswamy, the space drew inspiration from members-only lounges of the 1970s and 1980s, replacing the conventional runway with an immersive environment filled with Indo-European furniture, brass accents, layered textiles, velvet finishes and Jaipur Rugs that echoed vintage Turkish and Persian interiors. The result was less of a fashion show and more of a carefully curated experience where décor, music and clothing spoke the same visual language.

One of the evening's most interesting conversations, however, came from the collaboration between Arpita Mehta and Bergner India, a partnership that extended the designer's aesthetic beyond clothing.

Rather than treating cookware as a purely functional category, Bergner explored the idea that kitchens today are becoming lifestyle spaces, much like wardrobes.

Explaining the thought behind the association, Bergner India Managing Director and CEO Umesh Gupta told HT Shop Now that the collaboration made perfect sense because both brands cater to a younger audience that appreciates thoughtful design.

"Our customer today is millennials and Gen Z. They're exposed to global lifestyles and appreciate colour and design. Just as fashion brings personality into your wardrobe, we believe cookware can bring personality into the kitchen."

Gupta believes today's consumers are no longer choosing products solely based on performance. Aesthetics now play an equally important role.

"Performance is extremely important, but why shouldn't cookware look beautiful too? People invest so much in designing their kitchens today, they naturally want their pots and pans to reflect that lifestyle."

He also hinted that Bergner's journey into design-led cookware is only getting started.

"Absolutely. Lifestyle today is about colour, and that's something we want to continue bringing into the kitchen."

For Arpita, stepping into product design felt like a natural extension of her creative process.

"We're aiming to create fashion for the kitchen, and I think that's what makes this collaboration so exciting. As a designer, it's wonderful to move beyond just clothing."

She revealed that the inspiration came directly from Bergner's latest cast-iron collection, particularly the hand-painted cookware in rich shades of teal and rose.

"I was inspired by these beautiful hand-painted cast-iron pieces in colours like teal and rose. Those colours became an important part of the design story, and we even added jewellery-inspired details to elevate them further."

The collaboration reflected a growing trend where fashion increasingly intersects with lifestyle categories, bringing designer sensibilities into everyday objects.

More importantly, it reinforced the central idea behind Ceremonial, that beauty doesn't exist in isolation. Whether it's a handcrafted Banarasi lehenga, intricate Kantha embroidery or thoughtfully designed cookware, craftsmanship has the power to elevate everyday experiences.

With Ceremonial, Arpita Mehta's couture debut wasn't simply about showcasing beautiful garments. It was about reminding audiences that Indian heritage continues to evolve through thoughtful design, contemporary styling and meaningful collaborations. And with Bergner India joining that conversation, the evening proved that great design can seamlessly travel from the runway to the heart of the home.

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