Athiya Shetty is the uber glam bridesmaid in 2 lakh pink silk lehenga choli

It is that time of the year when fashion lovers are on their toes to take cues on how to slay the regal lehenga and treating them recently was Bollywood diva Athiya Shetty who served one sultry lehenga choli look after another as she dolled up for actors Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Aditya Seal's wedding ceremonies. Raising the bar of bridesmaid fashion goals, Athiya stepped out for the duo's wedding in a luxurious pink silk lehenga choli and our jaws just dropped in awe.

Taking to her social media handle, Athiya shared a slew of pictures that showed her uber glam bridesmaid looks in lehengas for sangeet, mehendi and finally the wedding where she won the sartorial crown. The pictures featured the actor donning a half sleeves choli that came with silver stripes, a daring plunge neckline to add to the oomph factor and a crop blouse look to flaunt her killer waistline.

She teamed it with a pink high-waist lehenga that sported silver zigzag details and floral embroidery at the bottom in golden thread to enhance the rich look. Athiya layered the ethnic wear with a sheer net pink dupatta that came with silver motifs all over.

Pulling back her mid-parted tresses into a low ponytail hairstyle, Athiya flaunted a pair of statement earrings and completed the traditional vibe with a tiny bindi. Wearing a dab of pink lip gloss, Athiya amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking elegant poses for the camera, Athiya set fans and the fashion police swooning. She captioned the pictures, “weekend of love!! (sic)” and punctuated it with double heart emojis.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer, Anita Dongre’s eponymous brand that boasts of an affinity for indigenous craft tradition coupled with a modern aesthetic, luxurious designs that leave unforgettable impressions, exquisite ensembles and handcrafted jewellery. The pink silk lehenga set originally costs ₹1,99,000 on the designer website.

Athiya Shetty's silk lehenga from Anita Dongre(anitadongre.com)

Athiya Shetty was styled by fashion stylist and designer Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya.

