Athleisure trends are changing fast: Industry expert highlights 3 major changes driving the shift

There was a time when activewear belonged to very specific moments: gym sessions, airport looks, Sunday errands. Today, those boundaries barely exist.

Jockey CMO on athleisure trends in 2026(Pexels)

Athleisure has quietly become one of the biggest shifts in modern fashion because people no longer dress for single occasions anymore. A single day now moves through multiple moods: morning coffee runs, hybrid work meetings, casual dinners, travel, workouts, long commutes, and wardrobes are adapting accordingly.

The result was clothing that performs across environments is becoming more valuable than clothing designed for just one setting.

This shift is especially visible in India’s growing preference for oversized silhouettes, utility-inspired fits, relaxed tailoring, and breathable fabrics. Comfort is no longer treated as “lazy dressing.” It has become part of personal style itself.

According to Nihal Rajan, Chief Marketing Officer at Jockey India, athleisure is now moving into a more evolved phase where consumers expect their wardrobes to deliver adaptability, identity, and performance together. “Consumers today are moving beyond basic styles, looking for pieces that transition seamlessly across work, leisure, and social settings.”

That transition is reshaping everyday dressing in a few key ways:

1. Oversized silhouettes are replacing restrictive fits

Fashion overall is moving toward looser, softer shapes. Drop shoulders, oversized tees, relaxed joggers, culottes, and cargo-inspired fits are becoming wardrobe staples because they allow movement while still feeling styled.

The popularity of relaxed fits reflects changing lifestyles where people increasingly prioritise comfort across long days.

2. Utility styling is becoming mainstream

Cargo pockets, zipper details, adjustable waistbands, technical fabrics, and layered styling are no longer niche streetwear trends. They’ve entered everyday wardrobes because functionality itself now feels fashionable.

People want clothing that can actually keep up with movement, weather, travel, and unpredictability.

3. Athleisure is becoming less “sporty” and more lifestyle-driven

Modern athleisure doesn’t always look athletic anymore. Instead, it blends into casual wear through muted palettes, elevated basics, minimalist styling, and softer tailoring.

{{^usCountry}} That’s why polos, oversized cotton tees, structured joggers, and culottes now feel just as relevant for cafés and casual offices as they do for workouts. Athleisure picks for men and women {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That’s why polos, oversized cotton tees, structured joggers, and culottes now feel just as relevant for cafés and casual offices as they do for workouts. Athleisure picks for men and women {{/usCountry}}

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1.

Jockey Women’s Relaxed Fit Trackpants

{{^usCountry}} Athleisure is quietly taken over our wardrobes. What started as “gym clothes you can step out in” has now become everyday fashion that works across moods, plans, and lifestyles. From morning coffee runs to work-from-home days and even casual dinners, these pieces are designed to keep up with real life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Athleisure is quietly taken over our wardrobes. What started as “gym clothes you can step out in” has now become everyday fashion that works across moods, plans, and lifestyles. From morning coffee runs to work-from-home days and even casual dinners, these pieces are designed to keep up with real life. {{/usCountry}}

These trackpants are the definition of elevated comfort. Made from cotton-rich fleece, they feel soft against the skin while still holding structure, so you don’t end up looking like you just rolled out of bed. The relaxed fit gives you room to move, making them ideal for long days, travel, or even low-effort office looks.

2.

Q-RIOUS Wide Leg Baggy Sweat Pants

This pair leans fully into the oversized, Gen Z-inspired silhouette. The wide-leg cut adds movement and drama, instantly making your outfit look more styled, even if you’ve just thrown on a basic tee. The high-waisted fit helps define your shape, preventing the look from feeling too baggy overall.

3.

Symbol Men’s Athleisure Jogger Cargo Trousers

These joggers bring in utility-inspired styling, which is a major trend right now. The cargo pockets add both function and structure, making them look more like styled trousers than basic sweats. The elasticated waistband ensures comfort, while the tapered leg keeps the silhouette clean.

4.

Jockey Men’s Regular Fit Trackpants

This is your everyday essential done right. The regular fit ensures it’s neither too tight nor too loose, making it suitable for a wide range of body types. The cotton-rich fabric keeps things breathable, which is especially important for long wear. These are the kind of trackpants you can wear at home, to the gym, or even for quick outings without thinking twice.

5.

OOMPH! Women’s Flowy Palazzo Pants

If you want athleisure with a fashion-forward twist, these palazzo pants are a great pick. The wide-leg, flowy design adds elegance while still being incredibly comfortable. The high waist enhances the silhouette, making them flattering across body types. They’re breathable and perfect for warmer days, travel, or relaxed social outings. Style them with a tank top, bralette, or even a fitted shirt for a chic, easy look.

6.

CAVA Seamless Cinched Leggings

These leggings are designed for performance and aesthetics. The seamless construction reduces irritation, while the ribbed waistband offers a secure, flattering fit. The compression helps support movement, making them ideal for workouts, yoga, or active days.

7.

Jockey Men’s Cotton T-Shirt

A good athleisure outfit starts with a solid base, and this t-shirt delivers exactly that. Made from super combed cotton, it’s breathable, soft, and designed for all-day wear. The regular fit makes it easy to layer or wear on its own.

Why athleisure is having its biggest moment yet

Seamlessly transitions across work, leisure, and social settings

Focuses on comfort without compromising style

Driven by Gen Z’s preference for expressive fashion

Built for real, everyday routines

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Athleisure trends: FAQs Why is athleisure so popular right now? Because it combines comfort, versatility, and style into one category that fits modern lifestyles.

What are must-have athleisure items? Trackpants, joggers, leggings, and a good-quality t-shirt are essential starters.

How do I style athleisure for outings? Balance relaxed pieces with fitted or structured items and add clean sneakers or accessories.

Can athleisure replace regular casual wear? Yes, many pieces are designed to double as everyday outfits beyond the gym.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Samarpita Yashaswini ...Read More Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read Less

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