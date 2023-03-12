Ayurveda beauty: 5 Ayurvedic products to elevate your haircare, skincare routine

In recent times, Ayurveda has gained significant popularity in the wellness sector however, its potential in the skincare industry is yet to be fully recognised. Ayurvedic ingredients, when incorporated into skincare routines, have the ability to work wonders, offering a range of benefits, promising healthy and flawless skin that not only radiates confidence but also reflects the wisdom of ancient Ayurvedic practices.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kriti Soni, Head of R&D at Kapiva, suggested 5 Ayurvedic beauty products that have the potential to enhance your skincare regime with regular usage, offering you the best of both worlds - ancient wisdom and modern beauty:

1. Bhringraj Hair Mask

Hair care is an important part of any beauty routine, and the Bhringraj Hair Mask is a must-have for every woman. This hair mask helps nourish and strengthen hair from the roots to the tips and is made with natural components including bhringraj, brahmi, amla, and neem. The result is beautiful, healthy hair that grows faster and experiences less hair loss.

2. Ubtan

Since ancient Ayurvedic literature, Ubtan has been utilised as a natural beauty remedy in India. A mixture of herbs, grains, and lentils are traditionally ground into a fine powder to create ubtan, an Ayurvedic herbal paste. It is then blended with water or additional ingredients like milk, honey, or rosewater to make a paste that is used to apply to the body and face. Ubtan has evolved over time to incorporate many types and combinations of components based on the specific beauty concerns of individuals. Brands like Kapiva have ubtan-based products that are intended to fit current lives while maintaining the advantages of ubtan's historical use.

3. Kumkumadi Ghee Body Lotion

Kumkumadi body lotion contains natural ingredients such as Kumkumadi, Rakhtchandan, Almond Oil etc which can help soothe and nourish the skin after exposure to harsh colours and chemicals. This body lotion can help restore the skin's moisture balance while also improving skin texture and tone. It is also lightweight and non-greasy, making it perfect for daily use. Overall, Kumkumadi body lotion can be a great addition to your everyday skincare routine, helping you to maintain healthy and radiant skin throughout.

4. Tulsi Anti-Hairfall Oil

Tulsi Anti-Hairfall Oil is a traditional Ayurvedic hair oil that lessens hair loss and encourages strong hair growth. Tulsi (holy basil), coconut oil, bhringraj (false daisy), neem and amla (Indian gooseberry), which are recognised for their hair-nourishing and hair-strengthening characteristics, are among the natural components used to make it. The regular use of tulsi hairfall oil promotes hair health, lessens hair loss, encourages hair growth, and gives shine to the hair. It is a great option for individuals who are looking for a natural alternative to chemical-based hair products and who want to incorporate the benefits of Ayurveda into their hair care routine.

5. Tulsi Anti-Acne Serum

Tulsi anti-acne serum is an Ayurvedic skincare product made to help curtail acne outbreaks and stop the development of new acne. Tulsi (holy basil), neem, tea tree oil, and aloe vera are among the natural ingredients used in its preparation. These substances are well known for having antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and skin-soothing characteristics. It is a safe, effective way to take care of your skin and avoid acne outbreaks.

Ayurveda beauty products offer natural and effective solutions for women's beauty needs. With the above-listed products, every woman can easily achieve a comprehensive and holistic beauty routine that nourishes and rejuvenates the skin and hair and enhance their natural beauty.