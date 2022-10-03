Beauty experts on why Vitamin C should be part of our daily skincare routine

Vitamin C or Ascorbic acid is an extremely vital nutrient for ensuring the smooth functioning of the body organs as it has special significance when it comes to boosting immunity but apart from that, it is highly effective for skin health. It is replete with antioxidants that help you in taking care of your skin health, make it radiant and youthful, helps in destroying the free radicles and improves tissue repairment and collagen synthesis which ultimately result in healthy skin.

Being a key stimulator to collagen production, Vitamin C is known as a great healing agent. It quickly heals wounds by increasing collagen production. For the best effect, doctors recommend its application externally.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kanika Talwar, Founder and CEO of COSIQ, shared, “Everyone wants to have tight and firm skin. It's achievable. By applying Vitamin C externally, you stimulate the production of collagen and elastin which help you get the desired skin. Your skin becomes tight, smooth and attractive. Also, Vitamin C contains anti-inflammatory properties and helps in reducing various signs of inflammation such as rash, redness and irritation. With external application, it provides you relief from the inflammation in various skin conditions like acne and psoriasis.”

Gushing over its varied benefits, she said, “It offers huge relief from hyperpigmentation or dark pigmentation which is a big concern for everyone who wants shining skin. It is caused by excessive production of melanin which is a pigment that decides your skin colour. People with skin vulnerable to developing dark pigmentation can apply Vitamin C externally. It will reduce dark patches and enhance the glow.”

Acording to Harini Sivakumar, Founder and CEO of Earth Rhythm, “Dark spots are the major hindrance in getting glowing and attractive skin. Vitamin C is one such ingredient that works effectively in reducing such spots along with providing relief from other skin-related concerns. This is the reason why skincare should be an essential part of everybody's day-to-day routine. Skin, like our body, consumes what we give it, so the more natural ingredients we feed our skin, the healthier it gets. I highly recommend including Vitamin C-based products in the skincare regime. It is known to help with the early signs of skin ageing, prevent sun damage, fight wrinkles, dark spots & even help prevent acne.”

Highlighting the key benefits of Vitamin C, she revealed, “Seeing ageing signs such as wrinkles is extremely depressing for anyone. When people see this, they start looking for a solution. Again the solution is Vitamin C. It works brilliantly to prevent and reduce such unwanted signs by increasing collagen synthesis in the body. The surge in collagen production helps in smoothening skin and giving it a shining look.”

Dr Elie, Founder and CEO at Dr. Elie Organics, pointed out that Vitamin C not just helps in brightening our skin but also provides various benefits to the epidermis and the dermis layers of our skin. Various studies suggest that Vitamin C provides hydration to the fibroblast cells in our body which makes collagen thus, it is essential to have Vitamin C in our diet but considering the everyday lifestyle we are a part of, it is crucial to use topical vitamin C solutions to help eradicate various pollutants present on the skin.

She suggested, “Vitamin C is highly recommended to provide moisture to our skin. It decreases the dryness of the skin by retaining water in the skin. In this way, it prevents the development of skin rashes, acne and scares. Also, skin is damaged by prolonged exposure to sun rays which badly affect its appearance. It can cause skin tanning, rough skin, redness of the skin, etc. The application of Vitamin C can produce wonderful results. As a strong antioxidant, it protects your skin from the harmful effects of UV rays. This is another major reason why dieticians recommend including Vitamin C in the skincare routine.”

She added, “A very important aspect is that even including sufficient Vitamin C in the diet we can not ensure its proper reach to the skin. There is no guarantee. This very condition necessitates its direct application to the skin and, for better results, one must think about it. Today, we have multiple product options available in the market which contain Vitamin C such as lotions, moisturizers, serums, and creams. However, a serum is a highly recommend formulation than any other option. It is a lighter formulation that the skin can absorb easily.”

In a nutshell, skin is a highly sensitive part of our body thus, demands proper care. It's important not only for health purposes but also for personality and the enhancement of overall appearance.