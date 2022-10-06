Bella Hadid’s grey ensemble for flight is the level of comfort we need

Bella Hadid is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals on a regular basis with snippets from her fashion diaries for her Instagram family. Be it slaying outdoors in a day out with the sun, or decking up for a stunning red carpet look and making fans swoon, Bella’s well-dressed diaries are replete with inspo for us. Bella also loves to show her sartorial side when it comes to fashion. The actor’s Instagram profile is a plethora of snippets of her fashionable looks and each of them manage to make her fans drool, all the while scurrying to take notes on how to merge comfort and style so effortlessly every time.

ALSO READ: Bella Hadid gets dress spray-painted on body in real-time at Paris Fashion Week

Bella, on Thursday, made our day better with a set of pictures of herself sipping coffee in her flight. But her ensemble for a comfortable flight is what caught our attention for being super comfy and of course stylish. Bella shared a set of pictures from the flight where she can be seen sitting perched up on her seat and sipping coffee in style and getting charged up for a long flight. Bella, for the flight, chose to go grey in a grey tank top featuring pastel grey borders at the neckline and the sleeves. She teamed it with a pair of grey tights featuring black gathered up details at the ankles and a dark grey hoodie with a graphic minimal print near to the pocket. With the hoodie styled and opened, Bella held her coffee mug close and posed for the cameras while showing off her moodboard for the day.

Bella looked as dapper as ever as she further accessorised her look for the day in a black beanie with red prints woven in it. The actor chose to go comfy in two ponytails on both sides, and decked up in belle black shows for flying. With the yellow interiors of the flight contrasting her attire, Bella posed on her seat with her coffee mug. In a no makeup look, with just contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Bella aced flight fashion yet again.

