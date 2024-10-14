Best western wear for women: Chic pieces from Vero Moda, ONLY, and Mango at 60% off

Imagine changing your wardrobe without much damage to your bank account! Get ready for a fashion extravaganza from Vero Moda, ONLY, H&M and other top brands, who have thrown in a massive 60% off on their western wear for women collection! These powerhouse brands are synonymous with cutting-edge style at the front end of fashion, and now, it is your chance to buy their much-coveted pieces at prices that are hard to beat. Best western wear for women

From sharp blazers that make the best-looking outfit for work to party dresses that make you the star no dance floor can ignore, this sale will have you covered! Be it versatile fits that can take you from day to night or signature pieces that announce themselves- this sale has it all! Western wear for women is more than just clothing. It is the confidence boost that your favourite pair of jeans gives you or the excitement you feel when you find the top that seems made for you. Thanks to these amazing discounts, you will be able to transform your look sans the guilt of splurging.

Now, all the fashionistas and bargain hunters, it is time for you to dive straight into a world full of style possibilities. Your dream wardrobe is a foot away - are you ready to grab it? This blog will help you find the best western wear for women to keep you looking fresh and fabulous without burning a hole in the pocket!

Western Wear for Women: Top Picks from Vero Moda, Only, Mango, and More

Let’s look at some of our favourites from Vero Moda that you should definitely check out before your next shopping spree.

Levi's Women's Skinny Fit High-Rise Light Fade Stretchable Jeans are a classically stylish pair taking centre-stage. One great thing about them is their figure-flattering nature: They sit high on your waist and taper down right to a skinny silhouette with that snug comfort which you can carry off all day. Classic 5-pocket styles, along with light faded detailing, lend a sophisticated edge to your look yet keep it casual. Made from stretchable fabric blends, these jeans allow freedom of movement and are comfortably snug for all-day freedom. Whether going out for brunch or running errands, this western wear for women lets you achieve an effortlessly cool, put-together style.

Key Highlights

High-rise, skinny-fit jeans that enhance your silhouette and offer a modern look

Made from a stretchable fabric blend, allowing for easy movement and a snug, comfortable fit

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Graphic tees or fitted tops for a casual vibe Overly loose or flowy tops that may hide the high-rise fit Blazers or button-down shirts for a polished, semi-formal look Brightly patterned tops that clash with the light fade

Take a more sophisticated approach to your casual everyday western wear for women with the FOREVER 21 Women White Solid Crop Top. It is a fitted crop top with subtle cut-out detail and a clean, solid design to fit women who appreciate mixing simplicity with a modern edge. It features a round neck and is sleeveless, which makes it perfect for layering or wearing alone on warm sunny days. Whether paired with high-waisted jeans or skirts, the piece manifests the beauty of pure comfort and style.

Key Highlights

Fitted crop top with a trendy cut-out detail that adds a stylish twist to a basic piece

Made from a soft, stretchable fabric blend for a comfortable fit that’s perfect for everyday wear

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with High-waisted skinny jeans or skirts for a balanced, flattering silhouette Low-rise bottoms Layered under a light jacket or oversized cardigan for a chic, layered look Overly embellished accessories that overpower the simple elegance of the top

The MANGO Ruffles Detail Self-Designed Shirt Style Top, one that gives an elegant impression of sophistication to the closet. The shirt-style top features a mandarin collar, long puff sleeves, and exquisite ruffle detailing that will instantly elevate any look with a womanly touch. The establishment of a self-designed pattern and semi-sheer fabric gives a light texture, while its woven nature guarantees a sense of sturdiness and comfort. The Western wear for women spices up a day at work or elegantly emboldens a tracked-down look for coffee; this top will inspire beautifully and lend a sense of uniqueness to the affair.

Key Highlights

Ruffled detailing and puff sleeves give a stylish and feminine touch to this shirt-style top.

Made from a soft woven fabric that offers a semi-sheer, delicate finish, perfect for casual or semi-formal occasions

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Tailored trousers or pencil skirts Overly casual bottoms like distressed jeans or cargo pants High-waisted jeans or A-line skirts for an off-duty outfit Bold patterns that clash with the intricate self-design of the top

Stay on-trend with the H&M Women Blue Low Waist Denim Skirt, a perfect blend of casual chic and timeless denim appeal. This pocket skirt features a frayed hem for edgy details that look just perfectly worn-in, with a low-waist cut bringing about a boast of vintage inspiration-perfectly casual. Depending on what needs to be styled, this western wear for women can accommodate quite a lot. It is made from cotton blend material to assure comfort and will last, making it your perfect partner for making everyday outings comfortable.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Cropped tops or fitted tees for a casual, summery look Overly long tops that hide the skirt’s silhouette A tailored jacket or blouse for a smart-casual ensemble Bulky shoes or boots

Make a statement in the Bebe Future Glam Cowl Neck Satin Finish Sheath Midi Dress, a sophisticated piece designed to turn heads. It drapes the body in sleek black satin fabric, with the cowl neck and ruched details giving it a magnificent luxurious appeal. The sheath silhouette hugs the curves while the tulip hem gives an updated spin to the midi length. Great for cocktail parties, date nights or any special occasion, this western wear for women will surely score you high on both elegance and glamour.

Key Highlights

The cowl neck and satin fabric add a touch of glamour, making this dress ideal for formal events.

Ruched and pleated details create a flattering silhouette, with a tulip hem for added flair.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Strappy heels or stilettos for an evening-ready look Casual accessories or footwear A statement clutch and delicate jewellery Bulky outerwear that might overpower the sleek, satin finish

Elevate your casual wardrobe with this Pink Printed Raw Edge T-shirt from ONLY. The fit is easy on the figure due to the relaxed regular fitting, so it's modern and cool. With a trendy graphic print on the chest, this tee is more than just a simple t-shirt; wear it to last weekend's utterly casual look. The raw edges add a subtle, edgy touch to the soft, knitted cotton fabric, giving you a perfect blend of comfort and style. With its round neck and long sleeves, this T-shirt is a versatile must-have for your Western wear for women's wardrobe.

Key Highlights

Graphic printed with raw edge detailing and a regular fit that suits any body type

Soft knitted cotton for breathability and comfort

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with High-waisted jeans and sneakers for an easy, casual look Formal skirts or pants Layered under a denim jacket for added edge Excessive accessories that clash with the graphic print

Flaunt your feminine charm with this Floral Off-Shoulder Peplum Top by SASSAFRAS. This magenta jacquard top features a beautiful self-design floral pattern and ruffles for a playful yet elegant look. The off-shoulder neckline and three-quarter bell sleeves of this western wear for women add a touch of romantic flair, perfect for special occasions or evening outings. The peplum silhouette flatters your waistline, making this top a striking choice for party wear.

Key Highlights

Off-shoulder with bell sleeves and ruffles. Perfect for parties and semi-formal events

Woven jacquard for a luxurious feel

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Skinny jeans or pencil skirts for a flattering silhouette Oversized pants Heels or statement earrings for a more glamorous look Too many layers that detract from the ruffles

Upgrade your workwear with Vero Moda's Rust High-Rise Pleated Trousers. Pleats add a sophisticated, tailored style to the outfit whilst accentuating the high-waisted look of our waists. Solid Rust colours will create a fantastic element of formality when worn as a contrast to whatever else you slip on. Finished with a bow, this western wear for women is a practical and marvellous choice suitable for office wear or smart casual just as well.

Key Highlights

High-rise with pleated details and a matching belt

Durable and comfortable polyester

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with A tucked-in blouse or fitted top for a smart, polished look Baggy or oversized tops that disrupt the tailored fit Heels or loafers for a more refined finish Athletic footwear

A crisp, white denim jacket like this one from Kotty is a must-have for adding a refreshing touch to your casual wardrobe. Designed with a spread collar, button closure, and two front pockets, this jacket is both practical and stylish. The straight hem and cotton lining provide a comfortable fit, making it a versatile layer over various outfits. Whether you’re dressing up a simple tee or topping off a summer dress, this jacket brings a fresh and trendy vibe to your Western wear for women collection.

Key Highlights

Classic denim jacket with button closure and spread collar

Cotton with a soft, comfortable lining

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with A casual T-shirt and ripped jeans for an all-denim ensemble Heavily patterned outfits that clash with the solid white design A floral dress for a soft yet edgy contrast Overly formal pieces

Turn heads in the Cherry Red Ribbed Layered Cable Knit Mini Dress by DressBerry. This bodycon dress is designed to flatter your figure while keeping you cosy with its soft acrylic fabric. The layered cable knit poncho adds a unique twist, creating a dynamic and textured look. Perfect for casual outings or a stylish winter date, this western wear for women offers both comfort and chicness. The sleeveless design, combined with the layered detail, makes it versatile enough to dress up or down.

Key Highlights

Ribbed bodycon with a cable knit poncho layer. Perfect for colder weather

100% acrylic for warmth and comfort

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Heeled boots or pumps for a chic, night-out look Overly bulky outerwear that hides the dress’s silhouette Layered under a long coat for colder days Busy accessories that compete with the cable knit texture

Also read: Best ethnic wear for women: Explore Saree Mall & more for amazing collections

When it comes to Western wear for women, brands like Vero Moda, ONLY, and AND offer some of the trendiest and most affordable pieces. From stylish tops to gorgeous dresses, everything you need to renew your wardrobe is here, now available at an amazing 60% off. Get shopping and bring your style into the best of western fashion!

Also read: Must-have accessories for women in 2024: Shop the top picks

FAQs How do I choose the right size for western wear outfits? The perfect size will do justice to the right fit. For each product sold on Myntra, a sizing chart has been provided. To get a better fit, measure the bust, waist, and hips and compare that with the given size guide. If you are falling between two sizes, you can look at the fabric content-the stretchier the fabric, the more tolerable it can be, but the stiffer ones might require a precise fit.

What are some must-have western wear pieces every woman should own? There are a few essential western wear for women that every wardrobe needs. A versatile denim jacket that is great for layering, adding a casual edge to any outfit. A little black dress (LBD) - Good enough for cocktail parties or a night out. Also, a classic white shirt - Cuts well with jeans, skirts, or trousers. And lastly, skinny jeans set will do-the job for informal and semi-formal purposes.

What’s the difference between an A-line dress and a fit-and-flare dress? Although A-line and fit-and-flare dresses carry a very flattering silhouette, the real difference between them lies in their fit. The styles of an A-line sundress have a gradual flare from the waist downwards, giving it a slight, easy-to-wear shape. Fit-and-flare dresses, on the other hand, are fitted at the waist and flare more, often having pleats or gathering, for a more playful and feminine look.

How do I return/exchange my Western wear for women if the size does not fit? Ofcourse, Myntra has a return and exchange policy made easy. In case the item ordered is too small or does not match expectations, the customer can request for return or exchange within the window generally defined as 15 to 30 days from the delivery date. The item should be in its original condition and with tags attached.

What’s the best way to care for Western wear fabrics like polyester, denim, and cotton? Each fabric has specific care instructions: Polyester: Machine wash in cold water and avoid high heat when drying to maintain the fabric’s shape and colour. Denim: Wash inside out on a gentle cycle, and air dry to prevent shrinking. Cotton: Machine wash with like colours, and avoid hot water to prevent fading or shrinking. For delicate cotton pieces, hand washing might be better.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.