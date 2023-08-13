Beyoncé wears saree gown by Gaurav Gupta for Renaissance World Tour concert: It should cost a billion to look this good

Beyoncé delighted her desi fans and fashion lovers across the globe as she appeared on stage to perform during her Renaissance World Tour concert in another creation by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. Queen Bee embraced the desi style with a twist as she wore a saree gown from the designer's Hiranyagarbha Paris Couture Week Autumn Winter 23/24 collection. This 'couture meets Renaissance' moment delighted Beyoncé's fans as they rushed to the comments section to compliment the star. Scroll through to check out the pictures.

Beyoncé in a saree gown by Gaurav Gupta

Beyoncé wears saree gown by Gaurav Gupta for Renaissance World Tour concert. (Instagram)

Indian couture designer Gaurav Gupta shared pictures of Beyoncé on stage in his neon green saree gown at the ongoing Renaissance World Tour concert with the caption, "It should cost a billion to look this good. Couture meets Renaissance." Beyoncé also posted her jaw-dropping look in the designer's creation on her Instagram page. The cape-adorned saree gown boasts Gupta's signature design elements featuring swirl structures and form-fitting cascading silhouettes. Read our download on the attire below.

Beyoncé's saree gown decoded

Beyoncé's neon green saree gown features a one-shoulder neckline, swirl structures silhouetting her entire torso, cut-out details exposing her decolletage and waist, a flowy skirt with a floor-grazing hem length, full front thigh-slit, a cape structure on the back with a hood covering her head, and a floor-sweeping train.

Beyoncé wore the saree gown with see-through criss-cross mesh stockings, shimmering gold body glitter, a statement silver bracelet, diamond rings, embellished diamond ear cuffs, and strappy neon green high heels. Lastly, she chose centre-parted open wavy locks, shimmering green eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, nude lips, and rouged dewy skin for the glam picks.

Fans comment on Beyoncé's pictures

Fans rushed to the comments section to praise Beyoncé's look in the saree gown by Gaurav Gupta. One fan wrote, "Divine." Another commented, "I mean...THIS was inevitable! She got dressed by our best." A desi fan commented, "Well you know you've made it when Beyoncé wears your designs." A user wrote, "Stunning. She should get nominated for this year's fashion award. She's knocking it out of the park."

