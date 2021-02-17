IND USA
Bhumi Pednekar looks resplendently vibrant in 6 lakh lehenga-choli set

  • Modern brides are done with classic reds and pinks, instead, they are inclining towards the pastel colours and this Manish Malhotra lehenga on Bhumi Pednekar is the perfect example of it.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:11 PM IST

A gorgeous pastel lehenga is a must-have in every wardrobe as it makes for a dreamy outfit and believe us when we say this, Bhumi Pednekar will tell you the same thing. The actor recently shared images wearing a beautiful lehenga-choli set and we are speechless. She has lately been sharing a lot of images of herself in ethereal lehengas and we are not complaining.

Bhumi wore a sleeveless plunging neckline choli that had intricate badla and threadwork. She paired the backless choli with a heavy work lehenga which consisted of delicate pearl embellishments all over. The actor completed the attire with a sheer dupatta in the same colour that was adorned with matching embroidery and golden tassels at the border.

For her accessories, Bhumi wore a statement pearl traditional choker to match the lehenga and went with a very subtle matte-finish makeup which included subtle smokey eyes with mascara-clad lashes, a little kohl, slightly blushed cheeks teamed with a nude glossy lip. The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor left her side-parted hair down for the shoot. Bhumi shared the images on her Instagram account with the caption, "The joy of dressing up #MayDForAavs (sic)."

Bhumi's lehenga and jewellery are by the famous designer Manish Malhotra and to add a similar lehenga to your wardrobe, you will have to spend 6,25,000.

Bhumi Pednekars lehenga is worth ₹6,25,000(manishmalhotra.in)
Bhumi Pednekars lehenga is worth ₹6,25,000(manishmalhotra.in)

Check out some of the other ethnic looks that Bhumi has rocked recently:

On the professional front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the Amazon Prime film Durgamati that released in 2020. The film also featured Mahie Gill and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles. She is currently shooting for her upcoming film Badhaai Do which is being directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. In the film, Bhumi will be seen sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao.

